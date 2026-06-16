Hunt talking tactics ahead of Judgement Night at Monmore

NATHAN HUNT is flying the flag for the locals in tomorrow’s David Lipsey Trainers Judgement Night at Monmore and is looking to go one better than last year having narrowly missed out in what was a thrilling finish.

Formerly known as the Trainers Championship, the competition pits the top six trainers against each other in a six-race, points-scoring team event.

The 2025 version went down to the very last race with three trainers (Hunt, Mark Wallis and Tom Heilbron) all with a chance of winning, and Hunt is looking forward to taking part again.

He said: “Ricky Holloway pulled out last year and we got in having finished seventh.

“This time around we finished fifth and take part on merit – it’s nice for the whole kennel and all the owners to be involved; it’s something different with the team element to it.

“We had two winners last year and our joker won, which is a big factor on the night – you’ve got to make the right decision with which dog you choose as it’s double points.”

The trap draws took place on Monday and both Paul Young and Maxine Locke were market movers. Yesterday, however, it was Hunt who attracted support at big prices, with Coral and Ladbrokes trimming him to 12-1 (from 14).

On his team and their chances, Hunt added: “Whyaye Mister represents us in the pups and is a nice youngster who won a small competition over course and distance before finishing third in the puppy competition at Towcester – he’s drawn a little bit wider than ideal in six.

“Sams Magic has good early and is consistent; she can run a big race in the bitches race if getting it right at the traps.

“Scooby Diamond isn’t a natural sprinter but won the Puppy Cup at Romford for us; she has a decent chance too and will head back to Romford next week for the Guys & Dolls.

“Senahel Sydney is a strong dog and hopefully will be a good points-scorer for us as he is strong.

“The same can be said for Malcolm Bosh, who has just joined us from Angie Kibble as the owner is keen on giving him a spin around Romford. He won a heat of the Golden Jacket over the 684m trip, which is a big plus.

“Anglesey Milo completes the team and is capable of a big run. He could do 28.20sec for the 480m if getting the start right, but he’s much better when in trap one and races from four – so he’ll need a fast start.

“It’s a privilege and honour to be involved. I’d say we are hopeful rather than confident and it wasn’t my money moving the price today!”

David Lipsey Trainers Judgement Night (Monmore, tomorrow)

Best prices: 10-11 Mark Wallis (general), 4 Paul Young (Hills), Maxine Locke (Hills), 12 Kevin Hutton (Coral/Lads), 14 Nathan Hunt (Hills), 33 Tom Heilbron (Coral/Ladbrokes).

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