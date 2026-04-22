Hove set to add to training ranks

HOVE racing manager Rob Abrey has confirmed there will be one or two new additions to the training ranks at the Sussex track following the recent abrupt closure of both Oxford and Suffolk Downs.

He said yesterday: “We’re obviously keen to help where we can, and I’ve had a few inquiries from Oxford trainers as you’d expect.

“We’ve only recently taken on two trainers in Mattie Richards and Paul Donovan [from Towcester and Central Park], and we are at the stage of contract negotiations with a former Oxford trainer.

“We will be looking to bring one more in and I plan to be fair and visit those who have shown an interest to find out what they can offer us and whether we are suitable for them.

“I appreciate there’s a lot of people in awkward situations given the fact there was no working notice period given on the closure of the two tracks and we’re happy to offer trials wherever we can and help with marking up and registrations for those left in limbo.”

One factor which will play a part in any new signings may well be the seeding of their greyhounds, with Abrey adding: “We’re really short of wide runners, particularly in grades from A1 down to A7.

“It seems to be the way these days that natural wide runners are far more scarce, particularly at the top end and even in open-racing.

“We have the Puppy Cup final on Saturday’s Brighton Belle card and had 24 entries for the 18-runner heats. Of those, we only had one wide seed, Paul Young’s Droopys Sometime, who has made the final.

“Of the eight reserves for the competition, seven were railers. I’m not sure why it has gone this way, perhaps it’s related to breeding, but it has become more noticeable.”

Abrey is looking forward to a busy Saturday night, with the £10,000 Coral Brighton Belle final the showpiece on an excellent card.

“It’s a brilliant final featuring some top-class bitches and the supporting Hove Puppy Cup final, won by Headford Asher last year, is strong again too.

“It’s a real bonus to have Mongys Wild in action on the supporting card and we’ve tried to go for variety as usual and have four different distances in play. We were just one entry short of filling the marathon, and it wasn’t for the lack of trying.

“The weather forecast is good and we’re anticipating another good crowd for one of our big open-race nights.”

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