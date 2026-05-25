Hopscotch to leap out for A1 success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

CRAFTY HOPSCOTCH, winner of both graded starts at Sunderland, can strike again in tonight’s A1 at the Wearside circuit at 7.11, live on PGR.

Carl Jackson’s dog, who ran with credit in a decent Newcastle open last week, should have too much firepower for his 450m rivals.

Jill Sutherst’s Crossfield Conni has also made a good start to her career, with two wins and two seconds from four outings and looks drawn to go well out in trap six in A2 company at 8.54.

Towcester kicks off proceedings with a B1 over the 460m trip and Steve Rayner’s speedy Loggies Robin looks ideally drawn to lead the charge in trap one at 6.08.

The inside berth also suits Frank Gray’s in-form Makeit Smasher and he can use it to winning effect in a D2 over the 270m sprint trip at 7.16.

Best bets

Loggies Robin

T1 Towcester 6.08

1pt win

Crafty Hopscotch

T3 Sunderland 7.11

1pt win

Makeit Smasher

T1 Towcester 7.16

1pt win

Crossfield Conni

T6 Sunderland 8.54

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.