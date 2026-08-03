Hope can win the day again at Sunderland

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CHARLOTTES HOPE beat odds-on Crafty Regalo last week and can again come out on top when the pair clash in a Sunderland A1 tonight, live on PGR at 7.27.

Mark Bulmer’s bitch showed good early pace to lead up her rival despite trapping a touch slower, and a four-timer beckons for the pup with a slick exit.

Swift Oriel looks nicely drawn for a D1 at 9.28 and can use her trap one slot to continue a win-one, lose-one sequence in the grade. She was short-headed last time but can use the fence to nip round in front again and stay there this time.

Amber Dollar is fancied to make amends for a costly defeat in a D2 last week when she goes for Dean Blackbird in another 261m affair that closes the card at 9.46. Trapstylebashful is the main pick at Towcester when the in-form bitch goes for Jean Liles in an A6 over 270m at 7.49.

Best bets

Charlottes Hope

T4 Sunderland 7.27

1pt win

Trapstylebashful

T1 Towcester 7.49

1pt win

Swift Oriel

T1 Sunderland 9.28

1pt win

Amber Dollar

T2 Sunderland 9.46

1pt win

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