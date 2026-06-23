Honeybee a sweet play for Yarmouth

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EMERS HONEYBEE opened her account at Yarmouth in style last week and can follow up tonight at 6.31, live on PGR. Keith Dawson’s former Nottingham performer showed nice all-round speed over the 462m trip in A2 company and can again power up the home straight to make her mark in top grade.

Kevin Cobbold’s speedy Caseys Moment will almost certainly lead but has shown stamina vulnerabilities, which can allow the selection to make her move late on.

Value-seekers can look to another strong finisher at 6.48, with the John Mullins-trained Queen Gracie fancied to prove strongest in another A1 contest.

After catching the eye in defeat at A4 level, she zoomed up the run-in last week to power home by over four lengths in a slick time.

The July 2024 British-bred youngster is open to improvement and will be a big price to defy the grader.

Early pacer Gundy has nice speed into the corner but struggles to get home and could set the race up for the stamina-laden pup.

Another trap six runner expected to prove too strong for the opposition is Michelle Brown’s Homestead Anna in the S2 over 659m at 7.06.

She steers a wide course but if her rivals falter late she can pick up the pieces.

At Newcastle, Stuart Ray’s Blackhouse Jean is coming right after her seasonal rest and is the banker on this afternoon’s card at 5.37.

The powerful daughter of Coolavanny Shado has left a calling card recently with a handful of efforts in which she has caught the eye in flashing home.

Expect another tardy start from her, but this time she can rattle home and get back to winning ways.

Best bets

Blackhouse Jean

T4 Newcastle 5.37

1pt win

Emers Honeybee

T4 Yarmouth 6.31

1pt win

Queen Gracie

T6 Yarmouth 6.48

1pt win

Homestead Anna

T6 Yarmouth 7.06

1pt win

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