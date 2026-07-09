Holloway happy as Grand National set to return

RICK HOLLOWAY, recognised as the sport’s leading trainer of hurdlers and a six-times Grand National winner, has welcomed the news that the Category One competition is set to return.

The jumping code, which ceased with the closure of Entain track Crayford in January 2025, has been resurrected at the Ben Keith-owned venue Star Pelaw, and the Durham track has announced plans to stage its first Grand National in October.

Holloway, whose Mickys Tribute holds the track record for Star Pelaw’s 435m jumps course, told the SIS website: “Well done to Star Pelaw for bringing back hurdle racing and fantastic news to hear the Grand National is back.

“There is now something to really aim at for hurdlers. The Pelaw track is perfect for the event.”

Holloway sent out the last two winners of the competition at Crayford, with Signet Harper (2024) following kennelmate Coppice Fox (2023) onto the roll of honour.

Holloway also hopes to see another of the traditional big jumps races, the Champion Hurdle, resurrected at Towcester.

“It traditionally ran alongside the Derby and I’ve high hopes it will be back, at Towcester,” he said.

Towcester, however, are not onside with Holloway yet.

“We haven’t even got any hurdles at the moment so that’s a long way off just now,” said racing manager Danny Rayment. “We’re not ruling it out but that’s where we are at the moment.”

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