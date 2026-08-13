Hogan can prove a hero at Romford

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BUBBLY HOGAN has not shown too much evidence that he is a natural six-bend performer, but it will still be a surprise if he is unable to make all in a one-off maiden stayers over 575m that is the first of the eight opens at Romford this evening, live on PGR at 7.33.

Tony Dean’s dog has mixed it with the elite over four bends and this is a huge step down in class, so he will be priced accordingly.

He does his best work off the front, and if he gets anywhere close to a rapid 23.70sec he posted in a 400m workout he will be away and gone beyond the recall of some modest opposition.

Made Of Stone does have six-bend form in the book and if turning second could make things interesting, but Bubbly Hogan should not find the 575m trip too much of a step up from the likes of 500m at Towcester and 515m at Hove.

There are two heats of the Friday Night 500 Maiden, with Glengar Shadow put up as a value nap in the first of them at 7.53 despite a moderate run over the 400m course and distance last week.

John Mullins’ pup was never at the races off a 3.92sec sectional, but is better judged on a 24.16sec trial beforehand off a 3.71sec split. A reproduction of that will make her very hard to hold.

Nightingale Crew will take some beating when he lines up for Craig Morris in a 225m sprint at 8.53.

He has only lost once in seven races over the two-bend trip here, albeit that single blemish did come at the hands of Bretons Girl, who reopposes tonight.

Her victory came from the same trap one she dons tonight, so Nathan Hunt’s bitch, coming off a decent runner-up effort over 400m last week, warrants respect. However, that sprint win was back in January and the overall form of Nightingale Crew makes him the pick.

Another Solution is in top form for Dave Lee and can again prove too good all-round for 400m rivals at 9.13 from a good draw in trap six.

Inclement Moon was a good winner on his first look at Romford and can double up for Maxine Locke at 9.33, although he will need to step lively to avoid March On Foghorn at the bend.

Michelle Brown’s dog clearly got a bit disgruntled with getting knocked about when last seen at London Road at the end of May, earning a red card, and did have a tendency to check middle at the turn.

However, Inclement Moon should have improvement to come from last week and can again skip clear.

Best race on the card is the 9.53 but it is also best avoided as any of the five involved is well capable.

A decent 575m affair rounds off the meeting, with Distant Hiker fancied to again go off the front to land a hat-trick for Dean Childs in a race where a first-bend lead will probably prove decisive.

Sunderland has five opens on its PGR card, with Elegant Shadow looking good for Jimmy Fenwick in the first of them, a 450m puppy race. She had enough early to land a 261m sprint here last week and that can propel her into a winning first-bend lead.

Brickhill Tamika was not going to be winning a 450m final last week but checking at the sough did not help, and Stuart Tighe’s bitch can go one better from a plot draw on the rails in heat one of the Arc 450 at 7.43. Droopys Trigger has a clear chance but lacks recent experience of the track.

Open Check nap

Glengar Shadow

7.53 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Bubbly Hogan

T5 Romford 7.33

1pt win

Glengar Shadow

T5 Romford 7.33

1pt win

Nightingale Crew

T2 Romford 8.53

1pt win

Another Solution

T6 Romford 9.13

1pt win

Betting

Coral - 7.33: 1 Swift Youth 7-1, 2 Knockdrinna Lass 25-1, 3 Brief Display 12-1, 4 Made Of Stone 8-1, 5 Bubbly Hogan 3-10, 6 Swift What 8-1.

7.53: 1 Swift Quick 5-1, 2 Magical Max 2-1, 3 Glengar Shadow 9-2, 4 Westway Mario 7-2, 5 Real Diamond 8-1, 6 Razldazl Layla 7-2.

8.13: 1 Chisem John 16-1, 2 Razldazl Tully 9-2, 3 Dans Peach 15-2, 4 Paradise Probono 11-2, 5 Droopys Strike 8-11, 6 Move Over Harry 11-2.

8.53: 1 Bretons Girl 15-8, 2 vacant, 3 Nightingale Crew 7-4, 4 Essex Gunner 10-1, 5 Aero Luther 10-1, 6 Stonepark Kirby 20-1.

9.13: 1 Savana Comic 7-1, 2 Aero De Janeiro 5-2, 3 Skidroe Lady 9-2, 4 Crossfield Finn 2-1, 5 vacant, 6 Another Solution 5-2.

9.33: 1 Untold Ripple 3-1, 2 March On Foghorn 3-1, 3 Inclement Moon 9-2, 4 vacant, 5 Hollywood Leo 8-1, 6 Aero Dash 5-2.

9.53: 1 Distant Rover 8-1, 2 Piemans Goalie 7-2, 3 King Jarvis 6-1, 4 Bombay Buck 15-8, 5 vacant, 6 Brindle Bully 13-8.

10.13: 1 Aero Espresso 6-1, 2 Kilara Kopeck 6-1, 3 Cascabel 2-1, 4 Drombeg Doro 4-1, 5 Goldcash Prince 6-1, 6 Distant Hiker 5-2.

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