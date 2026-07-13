Hennessy targets Regency with Desire

IRISH trainer Paul Hennessy will be back racing in England just five weeks after success in the Derby final at Towcester with Lennies Eddie as he brings his Lee Craze-owned kennelmate Lennies Desire to Hove on Saturday for a tilt at the £20,000 Coral Regency.

Described as an “unexpected but welcome entry” by Rob Abrey, the Sussex track’s racing manager, the former Towcester 500m track record holder has a decent record over longer trips in Ireland and was a beaten favourite in the recent Corn Cuchulainn final at Shelbourne Park.

Hennessy’s dog will line up in the fourth of six heats of the 695m Regency which settled on the exact number of 36 entries when closing yesterday, as, too, did the 515m Coral Sussex Cup which also kicks off on Saturday’s PGR card.

“It was great to get the perfect numbers for both our summer Category One competitions and I’m delighted with the overall quality,” Abrey said.

“It’s always great to see an Irish trainer come over for a crack at one of our major races, and Paul certainly knows how to win them.

“Droopys Flare looks the standout name among the home contingent for the Regency and I’m sure she’ll go well in heat six even if Sean Parker had to scrap her planned weekend trial due to travel issues.”

With last year’s champions Proper Heiress (resting) and Mongys Wild (retired) both absent, there will be a new winner on the roll of honour for the two events, with Abrey adding: “I think the Sussex Cup looks wide open and up for grabs.

“Paul Young has real strength in depth, while the likes of Tiffield Tarquin and Blackstone Opera bring big-race form to the table for Roy Peckham and Seamus Cahill. It should be a fantastic night’s racing.”

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