Hennessy eyes big double for Lennies Eddie

WITH the BoyleSports Irish Derby officially launched at Graham Holland’s kennels on Tuesday, the trainer who secured this year’s English version is gunning for the double with Lennies Eddie.

The Towcester hero finished down the field in the recent star-studded Dundalk International, but Paul Hennessy said: “Everything went wrong for him in that race. He charged the traps, missed the break and sort of slipped as well.

“When I saw how far behind he was I thought to myself ‘I’m glad he didn’t break like that in his previous race’! These things happen and he got a solo behind the other dogs and ran on to be fourth.

“The Irish Derby at Shelbourne is now very much the focus with him. All being well we’ll have a team of about half a dozen and Eddie will be one of those.”

Hennessy, who won the Irish Derby with Tyrur Rhino in 2007, has steered several others through to the final in Dublin, the most recent being Barefoot On Song, who finished second to the Holland-trained Cheap Sandwiches last year.



He said: “It’s incredibly hard to win any Derby, and all you can do is get your team in the best shape and then what happens, happens. We certainly have a few nice dogs in the kennel and we’ll be giving it our best shot.”

Hennessy, who achieved a unique treble when securing a third English Derby win at different venues, declared himself “delighted” with the news that the Classic is set to remain at Towcester next year.

The Northamptonshire venue was the only track to express an interest in staging the sport’s blue riband event when the deadline passed last week, and Hennessy, who had previously struck at Wimbledon in 2016 with Jaytee Jet and Nottingham in 2019 with Priceless Blake, has every intention of returning next year.

The Gowran-based handler, also a successful racehorse trainer, said: “I was delighted to read that the Derby is set to remain at Towcester.

“It’s a fantastic venue to host a Derby and the hard work that Mike Davis and his team are putting in there is clear to see and should be rewarded.

“We feel blessed to have won it this year with Lennies Eddie. As his owner Lee [Craze] said afterwards, we thought he might be a dog for next year, but he weaved his way through a tough competition and came out on top.

“It was a magical night. You can work all your life with the dogs and never get those sort of moments, so we take nothing for granted. All being well we’ll be back next year; we’ve several dogs including Eddie who love the track there.”

One greyhound still sidelined is Lennies Tank, who also made this year’s final at Towcester but was withdrawn lame in the week building up to the big night after sustaining an injury on the gallop.

“He’s grand now,” Hennessy said of the Easter Cup runner-up. “He’s progressing nicely and we’ll just give him plenty of time. He’s a fast dog and we’ve used the time while he’s resting up to mate a couple of bitches with him.”

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