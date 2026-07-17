Hennessy: Desire coming over in prime form

LENNIES DESIRE, a surprise entry in this year’s Coral Regency at Hove, was described on Friday by his Irish trainer Paul Hennessy as “in great shape” as he races as an international entry in Saturday's heats of the Category One competition.

Kilkenny handler Hennessy, who has enjoyed a superb 2026 highlighted by Lennies Eddie’s English Derby win at Towcester last month, has campaigned Lennies Desire over six bends since his exit at the second-round stage at Towcester.

That has seen the Lee Craze-owned ace pick up a competition win at Cork before defeat in Shelbourne’s recent Corn Cuchulainn final – where he started odds-on favourite.

“He’s really enjoying the longer distances and that’s most likely where he’ll stay now,” said Hennessy. “He’s been doing sub 41.10sec times at Shelbourne and that’s as good as it gets really.

“We looked at the Regency and thought it was a good opportunity for him. The prize-money is fantastic [£20,000 to the winner] and Hove is a track I really like.”

This is not the first time Hennessy has targeted the competition at the Sussex venue, having steered Group Skater to the final in 2010.

He added: “We’re always happy to come over to England when we have a dog we think is suited.

“Group Skater was a grand dog for us. He won the Golden Jacket at Crayford, was second in the Grand Prix at Henlow and then made the Regency final at Hove.

“He won his semi-final but never got a run early in the final and that was that.

“Now we’re back for another go and Tom [McLoughlin] has taken the dog over for us.

“He’ll stay at Laurence Tuffin’s for a couple of nights and then head back after the heats. Tom has been a friend and worked with us for many years and he loves doing the travelling, which is great for us and the dogs.

“Lennies Desire has stayed at Laurence’s for the last two years for his Towcester campaigns so is very familiar with the surroundings and people and will be made very welcome and comfortable, as our dogs always are.

“He’s in great shape but obviously hasn’t been round Hove. We’ll be hoping he can qualify all the same and if that works out then we’ll be back next week.”

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