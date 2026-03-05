Heiress sees off Mongys for Greyhound of the Year title

PROPER HEIRESS was announced as the Greyhound of the Year for 2025 at Thursday's annual GBGB Awards, this year held near Woking.

Trained by Mark Wallis for the MWD Partnership – which comprises Wallis and Mike Davis – Proper Heiress won five Category One titles in a sensational campaign. The September 2022 whelp followed up his first major title, the Olympic at Hove in December 2024, with a brilliant 2025.

Defeat in the Blue Riband at Towcester did not hint at what was to come, but he began his Category One spree with an astonishing display in the Winter Derby final at Monmore in February before going unbeaten through the Kent Plate at Central Park.

He reappeared to win the one-off Juvenile at Towcester, but then crashed out of the Derby in the second round.

A return to Hove saw the wheels firmly back on with another unbeaten competition run through the Sussex Cup before he went to Shelbourne Park and made the Irish Derby final without ever hitting the highs he is capable of.

A return to the UK saw him beaten for the first time at Hove when going out of the Gold Collar at the semi-final stage, but Proper Heiress then dominated both the Eclipse at Nottingham before successfully defending his Olympic title – again going unbeaten through both.

In any other year, kennelmate Mongys Wild would have been a shoo-in for the main award after bagging four big-race titles, but he had to settle for Stayer and Marathon performer of the Year.

He kicked off with a cruise to victory in the 925m TV Trophy at Towcester before dropping in trip to demolish track records as he went unbeaten through the Golden Jacket over Monmore’s 684m.

It was the same recipe for the Regency at Hove but defeat at odds of 1-11 in the Select Stayers at Nottingham showed he was beatable. That was just a blip, however, and he returned to Colwick Park to land the big one, the St Leger, despite a semi-final loss to one of his few peers, Droopys Flare, which was avenged when it mattered.

His year ended with defeat in the George Curtis & Ballyregan Bob Memorial, but subsequent efforts this year in the Cesarewitch and Golden Jacket again already make him a candidate for more awards in 2027.

Having enjoyed a record year it was no surprise Wallis also took the Bitch of the Year with New Destiny, who started with a win in Romford’s Essex Vase and went on to land the Grand Prix at Sunderland before returning to Romford to take the Champion Stakes.

Patrick Janssens scooped two awards, with Romeo Steel winning British Bred Greyhound of the Year while his Romeo Tomcat shared the spoils as Newcomer of the Year with David Mullins’ Santas Amigo.

Shadow Storm was out on his own as Sprinter of the Year after winning every competition he was entered in by Richard Rees, including the Scurry and National Sprint.

GBGB commercial director Mark Moisley said: “Congratulations to the connections of all this year’s award-winning greyhounds. It was a brilliant year of racing with outstanding winners and some categories that were very close. It was fantastic to be able to celebrate both the winners and other nominees at the awards ceremony.

“We were also delighted to be able to recognise the people who make our sport so great – from owners and trainers to kennelhands and trackstaff – who all work tirelessly each day to keep our sport running at the very highest standard. We look forward to seeing all that they and their greyhounds continue to achieve over the coming year.”

Winners announced ahead of the ceremony were:

Best Dam of British Bred: Fabulous Mila.

Kennelhand of the Year: Shannon Brown

Graded Greyhound of the Year: Bacon Burrger

Owner of the Year: MWD Partnership

Trainer of the Year: Mark Wallis

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.