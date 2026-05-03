Heiress off and running with first Derby success

PROPER HEIRESS landed his first victory in the English Derby as he began his tilt at this year’s Star Sport & Orchestrate-sponsored Classic in style at Towcester in the second batch of first-round heats.

Mark Wallis has given his star an easy time of things since he ran-up to Scooby The Lady in the Kent Plate final at the end of March, but the usual show of all-round pace was on display in heat 23 as he made all to beat Ballymac Axel by almost three lengths in 28.76sec (going -20 all races), second only to Slippery Brian in the opener.

It was a good win while also giving the impression better is to come, and Wallis said in Saturday’s Racing Post that the dog will improve with more rounds under his belt.

“It’s a big relief just to get him here and win a race in the Derby,” said owner Mike Davis of the MWD Partnership. “It made a change from last year so we’re delighted.

“He’s absolutely rusty and to beat a couple of good staying dogs the way he did speaks volumes. It’s onwards and upwards trying to get him a bit fitter.”

Hackney Corner was a determined winner over Wallis’s Strike It Skye in the best race of the night in heat 20, leading round despite being struck into near the first by Droopys Trade.

Pat Buckley’s dog was pressed throughout by his rival, who kept finding her path blocked by the leader, and in the end the chase was too much for her and she had to give best by a length and a half to the 28.83sec winner.

“It was a brilliant race,” said Buckley. “The two of them turned the second and I thought ‘race on’. He was in front, she came at him. That’s what you come to see greyhound racing for. The result went on my side this time but it could be the other way tomorrow. That’s racing.

“We know he gets home but were also conscious that he’s very short of a race as he hasn’t raced since November, so we’ll be hoping he’ll get sharper.”

As for the runner-up, Davis added: “We’re all delighted with Skye as she’s back to where I think she should be. We were a bit disappointed with her at Hove and she’s come back out here and got beaten by a very fast dog.”

Liam Dowling rounded off Friday night’s opening session with a double in the final two races, including a track record for Ballymac Duffle, but came back down to earth with a bang in heat 16 as ante-post favourite Ballymac Setanta crashed out of the competition.

His dog got it completely wrong at the boxes, but then rushed up the inside as fast-starting Cmon The Brom left the door open as he moved off into Brunch Pal.

However, the 2-5 favourite hit the rails and then had to ease behind Brunch Pal off the second. His chance had gone and he was edged out for the fourth qualifying spot by Heres Ringo.

Bubbly Hogan somehow managed to steer a path around the scrimmaging on the bend and Tony Dean’s dog readily outpaced Cmon The Brom down the back to win by five lengths in 29.10sec.

There was another shock in heat 17 as last year’s finalist Cheap Sandwiches duplicated Ballymac Setanta’s awful start, altough Graham Holland’s Irish Derby hero did just scrape through in fourth.

Droopys Berries was a strong-running winner for Kevin Hutton here, fending off Toddys Tank early to lead on the bend and pull away for a near-four-length margin over staying-on Lennies Desire in 28.96sec.

The former Oxford handler doubled up when Rebel Alaska overpowered early bird Carigoon Milo in heat 25, coming home well to win by three parts in 29.10sec.

It was a repeat trapping scenario for Dowling in heat 22 as Ballymac Deniro walked from the boxes, but this time things went right as the young dog scooted round the outside of the pack and took off from halfway, seeing off Alright Twinkle by four and a half lengths in 29.08sec.

“I’m delighted with that,” said Dowling. “When the boxes opened I said ‘oh God’ but he showed great trackcraft between the first two bends and mighty back-straight pace and came home a good winner. He’s probably getting used to the place, the whole atmosphere and being kennelled up and all that.”

Ballymac Iroko ended Dowling’s night on a high as he proved strongest in heat 28, beating Carrigeen Fergie by two and a half lengths in 28.86sec.

There was also a double for Holland, with Slippery Brian getting the ball rolling when making just about all in heat one.

He was pressed hard in the closing stages by Ballymac Kobe, but held Maxine Locke’s dog by a head in a best-of-night 28.69sec before Gaytime Clyde turned around a two-length defeat to Zenith Jimbombom with a powerhouse display in heat 18.

He outpaced his rival to the bend and then pulled clear to hold staying-on Soapy Suds by four lengths in 28.78sec.

“He broke tonight and he stays quite well so we’re very pleased with him,” said Holland.

There was further Irish success in heat 26 as Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Tank spotted his rivals a big start at the boxes but swept impressively round the outside of the field on the opening bends.

He took charge at the second and went away to easily hold Romeo Empire by two and a half lengths in 28.92sec.

Monmore Puppy Derby winner Underground Gold had yet to bring his A-game to Towcester in trials, but was still too good for his heat 24 rivals despite being buffeted early by fast-starting Salacres Amara on the opening bends.

Paul Young’s dog asserted off the second and stayed on well to hold Naochra by just under two lengths in 29.40sec.

Alan Heard, head of the Underground Syndicate that owns the pup, was delighted. “You couldn’t ask for any more and he learned a lot tonight because had it all his own way in the Puppy Derby,” he said.

“Paul’s right in that he’s a baby. Normally you wouldn’t have him in the Derby as a pup but there’s only one Derby. He got knocked about but he showed everything that you want in a Derby contender.”

Goldcash Warrior had to work hard to justify odds of 4-7 in heat 21 but Nathan Hunt’s dog got the job done well in the end, crucially ducking inside middle-moving Gaytime Joachim on the bend to get first crack at tearaway Turnthemagicon.

He got to the leader off the last and went away to win by almost three lengths from plugging-on Gaytime Joachim in 28.97sec.

Dereks Legend took a scrappy heat 27 for Richard Rees, trapping well and just getting clear of scrimmaging that saw Droopys Script take a fall that sadly meant he had to be put to sleep. The winner clocked 29.32sec.

Kellies Emerald got to the front early in heat 19 to spring a 7-1 surprise for Jason Gray. Holland’s Garfiney Warrior was a one-paced second after being hampered early, just under two lengths behind the 29.32sec winner.

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