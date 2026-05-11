Heiress flying high for the home squad against Irish

PROPER HEIRESS is the main hope of a home victory in the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby according to the bookmakers, with the Mark Wallis-trained star second in the outright market at a general 10-1 behind Ballymac Duffle following Saturday’s draw for the third round, while his Strike It Skye is right in the mix around the 20-1 mark.

The six-time Category One champion is now two from two in this year’s Classic, and will line up in heat three as a warm favourite despite facing five Irish raiders.

Wallis reported his star in top form yesterday but is taking nothing for granted despite his plan of bringing the dog fresh into the Derby seeming to be working out well.

“I think we were a bit unlucky in the first round with a couple of our runners, but the main two went well and they came on for the runs, which I was expecting,” he said.

“On Friday that was an excellent race with a very, very good dog in Ballymac Deniro and now there are no fitness worries with either Proper Heiress or Strike It Skye.

“What we need now is just getting that bit of luck – those couple of non-runners inside him on Friday for instance – and to just keep qualifying. There’s three or four of the big guns out already. He seems to have fared reasonably well in the draw, but that’s the luck you need if you’re going to try and win a Derby.”

Wallis admitted Proper Heiress was only 70-80 per cent fit going into the opening round, but says he is now right on his game.

“He’s lightly raced but he’s sort of now what I would call, if he was in a big final, ready to race,” he added. “Obviously I’m going to try and not overdo him and keep a little bit in the tank for the later rounds, but he’s a race dog and he loves racing.”

Strike It Skye has a harder race on paper in the final heat, with early paced Droopys Aladdin inside her in one and two of Liam Dowling’s stars out wide in Ballymac Deniro and Ballymac Stud, but Wallis was relaxed about her chances.

“Yes, it’s a tough race but you know you’ll come up against those sooner or later,” he said.

“It’s still a long way to go, and a lot could happen in the next three or four weeks, but we’re spot on where we want to be with both dogs.”

With two track records under his belt, Dowling’s Ballymac Duffle is now a solid 6-1 favourite to give his handler a second victory in the English Derby after De Lahdedah in 2024, with the Irish raiders filling five of the top six slots in the betting.

*Coloursaregreen was withdrawn at 3.45pm on Monday from heat five. Paul Hennessy’s dog is lame



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