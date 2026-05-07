Heiress can show Irish ace Deniro who’s boss

DERBY PREVIEW

PROPER HEIRESS returned to winning ways in the opening round of this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby at Towcester and is taken to follow up with an all-the-way victory in the first of tonight’s second-round heats, live on PGR at 6.58.

The Mark Wallis-trained star, who has six Category One titles and a Juvenile win to his name, has established himself as one of the very best four-bend performers in recent years and can show it again in a clash with exciting Irish raider Ballymac Deniro.

Although not the quickest on the clock, Liam Dowling’s talented tracker was visually superb with a display of all-round speed last week that signalled he is a contender for the Derby crown.

However, Proper Heiress has never lost when leading at the opening turn and can take charge into the bend to yet again showcase his class.

John Kennedy’s Epic Ace was only moderately away in his first-round heat but rushed into the bend and flew down the back to make a smart Towcester debut.

He goes in heat two at 7.18 and is another first-round winner expected to follow up.

A switch to trap three from the inside can prompt a slicker exit and the Irish Sprint Cup finalist is banker rated.

Paul Young’s Teejays Buddy was nibbled at big prices to land heat three earlier this week and that money can prove well placed at 7.38.

An eyecatcher in defeat last week, he went to the bend with Juvenile champion Swords Style and travelled well down the far side.

In a race lacking early speed and packed with stamina-laden types, he has a great opportunity to cut loose and build an unassailable lead.

Kevin Hutton’s Rebel Alaska and Tom Heilbron’s 2025 semi-finalist Droopys Bookem are both dangers and will be flying from halfway, but might not get there in time.

Another semi-finalist from last year is the Patrick Janssens-trained Slick Sentinel.

He who won nicely in the opening round and can take flight again from another favourable draw out wide in the stripes for heat four at 7.58.

With the slow-starting Malcolm Bosh immediately inside, Slick Sentinel can enjoy plenty of racing room around the outside and be in control entering the back straight.

Jamie Kingsley’s speedy Carrigoon Milo ran well in the opening round and has a nice turn of early pace, but his racing line from trap one could see him move off and cause crowding to allow Slick Sentinel to get away.

Janssens also sends out the well-regarded Droopys Graph for heat five at 8.18 and, altough he faces a treacherous draw in trap three, he is taken to emerge victorious.

A powerful tracker in a competitive race, at the likely prices he is worth taking a chance on as another runner switching to a middle draw and expected to start better.

He will certainly need his trapping boots with Laurels champion Droopys Aladdin moving in on him from four, but the duo inside him are moderate starters and the selection has a chance to bag the rails at the bend.

Any inside scrimmaging will enhance the already clear claims of Paul Hennessy’s first-round winner Lennies Tank, who is open to improvement and one to keep an eye on in this Derby.

Peter Harnden’s well-regarded Salacres Lock Up showed dazzling early speed when leading all the way over the 500m trip last week and more of the same is expected in heat six at 8.38.

The pacey January 2024 whelp recorded a 3.88sec split en route to making all in 28.84sec and, after what was his first competitive start since mid-March, he will likely strip fitter and improve.

Dowling’s Irish Derby semi-finalist Ballymac Stud can justify favouritism in the penultimate qualifier at 8.58.

He wears the orange jacket as he did when making all last week and a similar outcome is on the cards. He showed smart pace into the first bend and can again dominate throughout.

The final heat (9.18) is a mouthwatering contest featuring Monmore Puppy Derby king Underground Gold and two big Irish names who qualified in defeat last week, Lennies Eddie and the well-backed Glengar Silent.

The two Irish raiders are huge players, not just for this race but also for outright honours. However, the inside racing line could prove vital to Underground Gold at the bend and he will be a tough one to beat if he defends the rail at the corner.

Star Sports betting

Heat one: 1 Dereks Legend 8-1, 2 The Other Kodi 14-1, 3 vacant, 4 Proper Heiress evs, 5 Salacres Lucia 33-1, 6 Ballymac Deniro 11-10.

Heat two: 1 Salacres Amara 25-1, 2 No Better Feelin 8-1, 3 Epic Ace 8-11, 4 Droopys Sort 12-1, 5 Unthinkable 10-1, 6 Slick Skylark 9-4.

Heat three: 1 Loxleys Forest 25-1, 2 Droopys Bookem 4-1, 3 Burrows Charm 8-1, 4 Teejays Buddy 3-1, 5 The Other Chief 5-2, 6 Rebel Alaska 2-1.

Heat four: 1 Carrigoon Milo 10-1, 2 Ballymac Ralf 9-4, 3 Coloursaregreen 3-1, 4 Romeo Ability 3-1, 5 Malcolm Bosh 25-1, 6 Slick Sentinel 5-2.

Heat five: 1 Here’s Ringo 33-1, 2 Soapy Suds 6-1, 3 Droopys Graph 5-2, 4 Droopys Aladdin 7-2, 5 Ballymac Dave 12-1, 6 Lennies Tank 6-5.

Heat six: 1 Zenith Jimbombom 3-1, 2 Salacres Lock up 2-1, 3 Donishall Sam 11-4, 4 Aero Pepinello 18-1, 5 Radical Story 4-1, 6 Alright Twinkle 8-1.

Heat seven: 1 Snazzy Bolger 33-1, 2 Bombay Hawk 40-1, 3 Domborg Formula 12-1, 4 Gaytime Joachim 4-1, 5 Ballymac Stud 1-2, 6 Lennies Dynamic 7-2.

Heat eight: 1 Underground Gold 7-4, 2 Ballymac Odin 25-1, 3 Teejay Chelms 10-1, 4 Lennies Eddie 2-1, 5 Zenith Legend 40-1, 6 Glengar Silent 7-4.

Flying Crusader can again win the early battle

BUBBLY CRUSADER continues to excel over 400m at Romford and Paul Young’s red-hot speedster can land a five-timer this evening in the track’s Friday Night 500 Standard final at 9.02, live on PGR.

Blessed with ferocious early pace, he can again surge into a first-bend lead before drawing clear in what is one of two finals on the card.

The other is the stayers’ decider over 575m at 9.22 where, despite a couple of costly defeats when odds-on favourite, it is tough to side against Mad For Cash.

Nathan Hunt’s dog overcame significant early crowding to qualify from his heat last week and with anything like a clear run tonight will prove incredibly difficult to beat.

It is open racing all the way at London Road, and Martyn Wiley’s Daring Hoffa can make a winning return to competitive action at 6.42 in a 225m sprint.

The speedy son of Coolavanny Hoffa has been sidelined for a couple of weeks but a 13.38sec trial over the trip suggests all is well.

A moderate start did for Hunt’s Puppy Cup champion Scooby Diamond (pictured) ast time out, but she is classy and can bounce back at 7.02 in a 400m bitches’ race.

Two heats of a 400m maiden event follow and can go the way of Bernie Doyle’s Too Spicy (7.42) and Hunt’s March On Foghorn (8.02).

The latter is a smart prospect who will relish the step back up to four bends after sprinting at Monmore, and trialled well over course and distance last month.

The best-drawn runner on the card is in a 575m one-off at 10.02 in the shape of Maxine Locke’s Yourself.

He has been freshened up with a trial at Central Park and races from trap five with two tight railers in three and four.

There are four opens featured on the 12-race card at Sunderland this evening, kicking off with a winner-of-one contest over 450m in which Ryan Buckton’s Newcastle raider Dunelm Rocket (6.54) can defend the inside rail at the bend and make all.

Tom Heilbron’s Ballymac Sargie is a cut above his rivals over 640m at 7.34, with kennelmate Links Millbill (8.54) the other fancy on the card as the only railer lining up in a 261m sprint.

Derby nap

Epic Ace

7.18 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Proper Heiress

T4 Towcester 6.58

1pt win

Epic Ace

T3 Towcester 7.18

1pt win

Teejays Buddy

T4 Towcester 7.38

1pt win

Droopys Graph

T3 Towcester 8.18

1pt win

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