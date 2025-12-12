Heiress and Wild set to provide Hove double delight for Wallis

PROPER HEIRESS can become the first greyhound to successfully defend the Coral Olympic by dominating tonight’s final at 8.59, live on PGR. First staged in 1947, the roll of honour for the huge Hove event includes legends of the sport such as Ballyregan Bob, but none has ever returned 12 months later and defended the 515m title.

Since bagging last year’s crown the Mark Wallis-trained superstar has been on a run in which he has picked up four other Category One titles and reached the Irish Derby final.

The cramped odds on offer about another success are justified as he has proved time after time to be the top dog over four bends in training, and he can once again race into an early lead before pulverising the opposition.

Best drawn of the rest is Seamus Cahill’s Moving Force out in trap six. The sole wide seed has good form over both four and six bends and can bag the forecast spot.

It is likely Proper Heiress will be lining up bidding to land a big-race double on the night for Wallis, who also sends out red-hot favourite Mongys Wild for the George Curtis & Ballyregan Bob Memorial final over 740m at 8.24.

The further he goes the better he looks and yet another big title beckons for the best stayer of recent years.

Already boasting TV Trophy, Golden Jacket, Regency and St Leger titles, the white and fawn powerhouse can swoop late to score.

Local hope Buddys Bullet is unbeaten over six bends and Belinda Green’s charge has a great chance to lead early on. If he takes it, he can hang on for second.

The action starts at 6.08 and Cahill’s Brighton Belle runner-up Dark Madam gets the nod in a 500m standard.

Multiple big-race champion New Destiny drops back in trip at 6.42 for a veterans’ event and the Wallis ace will take some stopping with anything like a clear run.

Kevin Hutton has a couple of lively chances on the card and his well-drawn Gold Collar runner-up Antigua Kestrel is first of them at 7.16. He will need to be on his toes to hold danger Silverhill Adam to the bend, but the burly 36-kilo tracker will have the inside racing line from trap one and can hold his ground before asserting down the far side.

The Coral Christmas 500 Maiden Trophy decider at 8.07 is the first of the supporting finals. A wide-open race, preference is for the exciting Dereks Legend for Richard Rees. He caught the eye on debut and confirmed that promise in his heat last week.

There should be plenty more to come from the lightly-raced two-year-old and he can assert late again.

Hutton’s Droopys Berries set the standard in last week’s Coral Christmas 500 Trophy heats over 500m and can follow up with another off-the-front success in the final at 8.41.

The Rees-trained Clona Kody is the best drawn runner on the card in the 9.16 decider, with a vacant trap five on his immediate inside.

The drop back to 500m after showing nice speed in his Olympic semi over 515m seven days ago will suit and he can bomb out to make all.

There are 12 opens on Central Park’s PGR card and the feature is a competitive JenningsBet Standard Trophy final over 491m at 7.45, but a chance is taken on Julie Luckhurst’s hat-trick-seeker Snowdon Louis from trap one to use his inside advantage at the opening bend.

Maxine Locke’s The Other Chief can justify favouritism in the Arc Puppy Trophy – also over 491m – at 6.05. The February 2024 whelp is a promising pup with a bright future.

Slaneyside Swade turned over 1-3 Rental Crisis when they met over Doncaster’s 275m last week and can repeat the dose at 7.58 tonight, live on SIS, writes Paul Brown.

Kirsty Grayson’s dog was no fluke winner, showing decent pace up with Rental Crisis well held in second.

Dave Fradgley’s dog is better than that, but with the selection immediately inside him will do well to get first run, and that may prove all Slaneyside Swade needs.

However Rental Crisis fares, Fradgley can hit the target with Tiermana Blaze after an impressive success over 450m last week.

He again goes over the short four-bend course for a one-off at 8.52 and is again drawn to get loose on the rails and stay a step ahead.

Grayson’s Clona Bingo could not capitalise on a flying start last week when beaten by Tiermana Blaze and for that reason the Phil Milner-trained Droopys Glam is preferred over the same trip in the previous race at 8.34, although her Haggard Badger does look a class apart over 483m at 8.16.

Open Check nap

Antigua Kestrel

7.16 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Antigua Kestrel

T1 Hove 7.16

1pt win

Droopys Berries

T3 Hove 8.41

1pt win

Proper Heiress

T3 Hove 8.59

1pt win

Clona Kody

T6 Hove 9.16

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.