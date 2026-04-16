Heilbron hoping to spring a big-race shock

TOM HEILBRON is accustomed to having a favourite or two in big-race finals, but acknowledges he will need luck on his side if either of his runners are to land him his first Arc Grand Prix title at Sunderland.

The Trimdon-based trainer has qualified Ballymac Sargie and Droopys Cardi, with the former aiming to improve on a sixth place in last year’s decider.

“It’s a really tough final on paper,” said Heilbron. “Greenwell Bolt has proven himself to be a very capable competition greyhound, and Mark Wallis’s trio speak for themselves. But at the same time I’m not saying our two aren’t without a chance.

“Ballymac Sargie loves Sunderland and to qualify him for the Grand Prix final two years running is a great achievement.

“He’s won a Category Two competition since and if he broke well and got his nose in front he’d definitely have a chance.

“I’d like to think he’ll improve from last week too as we gave him a decent rest before this competition started.

Droopys Cardi started life as an A4 grader at Perry Barr and has climbed the ranks.

“I guess she’s the surprise package,” added the trainer. “She’s been running out of her skin and I’m thrilled she’s made the final. It’s a tough ask, but you never know.”

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