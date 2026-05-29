Harry strikes as Sheeran sees red in Hove showdown

BLACKSTONE HARRY looked an unlikely winner of the Coral 500 Maidens final at Hove on Thursday, but an errant Bubbly Sheeran gifted the win to Seamus Cahill’s dog in the closing stages.

Paul Young’s well-backed pup came with what looked a winning challenge to Zenith Duke off the last, but then took more of an interest in his rival than the hare.

Blackstone Harry, lying third at the time, capitalised to go on for a head success over Zenith Duke – who recovered well – in 29.53sec, with Bubbly Sheeran disqualified by the stewards for deliberate interference.

Cahill landed a quick double as his Moving Force, the Olympic runner-up at the track last December, ran out a smooth winner of heat two of the Coral 515 Trophy.

He stayed wide and outstayed pacemaker Zenith Eze around the final two bends to win by two and a half lengths from the staying-on Underground Jim in 30.17sec.

Young enjoyed better fortune with Bluey Bullet, who held on in heat one by a short head from Burrows Charm in the same time, followed by kennelmate Bubbly Amber making all over 695m in 41.97sec.

Jason Heath also doubled up, his Burrows Fizz making all in heat one of the Coral 500 Bitches Trophy in 29.47sec, while Feora Cara did the same over 695m in a maiden, clocking 42.41sec.

Fastest of the night over the 500m trip was Carl Cardiner’s Easy Tizzy as she hosed up by four and a half lengths in 29.26sec.

Draws for Thursday’s finals - Coral 500 Bitches Trophy: 1 Shes High, 2 Burrows Fizz (m), 3 Easy Tizzy (m), 4 Ballymac Kinga (w), 5 Untold Aave (w), 6 Rapido Rosin (w).

Coral 515 Trophy: 1 Candolim Typhoon, 2 Burrows Charm, 3 Underground Jim (m), 4 Moving Force (w), 5 Bowmers Wildcat (w), 6 Bluey Bullet (w).

Wise digs in for Monmore win

WISE TOURNAMENT continued her fine run of form to land the final of the Ladbrokes 480.com at Monmore on Thursday, although victory was a lot harder won than it had been in recent outings, writes Paul Brown.

David Page’s bitch had twice left the opposition trailing but this time had to really knuckle down to see off a determined challenged from Sams Magic after taking a slight bump on the opening bend.

However, she ground down Nathan Hunt’s dog to get on top on the run for home, scoring by half a length in 28.25sec (going normal).

The final of the Ladbrokes.com 630m Maiden was a scrappy affair, with Beatties Casinon getting up right on the line to score by a short head from Aero Leg It in 38.69sec.

There was no photo required in the Ladbrokes.com 264 Maiden sprint as Brian Thompson’s Tullmurry India pinged out to make all in 15.44sec, holding the slow-starting favourite by a length and a half.

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