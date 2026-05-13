Harnden hoping Lock Up will upset his Derby guest

SALACRES LOCK UP is flying the flag for the locals in this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby, and trainer Peter Harnden is enjoying the journey after his successes in the first two rounds.

The talented January 2024 whelp is one of just ten runners in Saturday’s eight third-round heats lining up unbeaten in the competition, but now faces three other winners from the second round as well as Liam Dowling’s leading hope Ballymac Deniro in a red-hot final qualifier.

Dowling’s star-studded team is residing at Harnden’s kennel for the Derby, and outside of the eighth heat on Saturday the Towcester handler has been able to soak up and learn from the Irishman, who has bred and trained some of the best dogs seen in recent years, carrying his ‘Ballymac’ prefix.

He said yesterday: “Liam is a gentleman and it’s always a pleasure to have him and his team stay with us. We regularly discuss training and handling these canine athletes and if I can’t learn from him then I’m in the wrong game! We bounce ideas off of each other and both have different ways of training and feeding.”

Harnden, who has handled the early paced Salacres Lock Up from the age of three months, is pleased with what he has seen so far from his charge.

He said: “He’s coming forward with every outing and I’m delighted with him so far in this Derby. I decided to leave him off [beforehand] for a couple of weeks and he has gone really well.

“Obviously Liam and myself have talked the race through at the kennels. He actually wants my lad to pop out and lead round to be out of the way of his two [Ballymac Stud and Ballymac Deniro].”

Salacres Lock Up is available at double-figure prices to win the heat, but the trainer is quietly confident, adding: “I’ve seen the prices and I think it’s a little bit disrespectful. He wants trap three, but four is fine for him. I think he’ll lead and there could be crowding on the inside. I don’t bet on the racing with dogs like this taking part, I just enjoy it; but I do think we have a great chance.

“This is always a special time of the year for us at the kennel and we’re just enjoying playing a small part in this Derby. Hopefully we won’t be done yet after Saturday!”

Underground squad seeking another Gold run on Saturday

UNDERGROUND GOLD carries the hopes of an enthusiastic and excited syndicate of ten in this year’s English Derby after impressing with two wins from two so far at Towcester, writes Dave Clark.

Already a big-race winner having landed the Puppy Derby at Monmore earlier this year, the August 2024 whelp – owned by the Underground Syndicate – has made a smooth transition from puppy company into all-aged competition, much to the delight of passionate syndicate head Alan Heard.

He said: “We’re living the dream right now! It’s all about qualification but winning both rounds so far has been brilliant for the dog, the kennel, and everyone in the syndicate.

“We have ten members and the banter and excitement in the WhatsApp group has been great.”

Heard has an eye on the clock with reservations about the youngster needing to find significant time with some of his rivals heading into a warm heat five on Saturday.

“Paul [Young] and Miriam [Young] are both in the WhatsApp group and the communication from them has been great with pictures and videos of the dog along with updates,” said Heard.

“Everyone is happy with how the dog is performing, me included, but I’m also the only one worried about the clock,” he joked.

“I’m excited and nervous, but Paul remains cool, calm and confident that the dog is going in the right direction.

“I have the utmost confidence in Paul, he can certainly train a greyhound as well as anyone else.”

Regarding the five-runner qualifier, Heard added: “Firstly, I’m gutted for the connections of Coloursaregreen who has been sadly withdrawn, but that obviously does us a big favour with a vacant box on our inside.

“Gold has shown already in his short career how versatile he can be with trap draws, although I feel he’s a better dog being off the rail and not in trap one.

“We’re hopeful rather than confident, but are all clutching ante-post tickets as big as 40-1 so fingers crossed he can make it through. I’d take third now!”

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