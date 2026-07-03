Gypsy to travel best when it counts in Arc Stayers Trophy

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GREENWELL GYPSY failed to fire in the TV Trophy but can make a winning return to action tonight at Dunstall Park in the opening round of the Arc Stayers Cup at 8.18, live on PGR.

John Flaherty’s star is well drawn on the inside in the third of four qualifiers over 660m and can pounce late.

The August 2023 whelp will likely take a while to warm to the task as she is at her very best over marathon distances, but her class can prevail against inferior opposition.

The eight opens in Wolverhampton tonight comprise four heats over six bends and four heats of the £10,000 BGBF Puppy Cup, which switched venues after Oxford closed.

Heat one of the puppy competition kicks off the action at 6.38 with Flaherty’s Ballycian Boy set to follow his 28.83sec trial with a strong display over 480m.

Fellow Newcastle raider Fabulous Martini is a danger, but the powerful pup can assert in the latter stages.

Maxine Locke has good claims in both competitions and her Bluejig Outlaw can strike in the first heat over 660m at 6.58. He broke the track record over 664m at Central Park after reaching the final of the Golden Jacket at Monmore, arrives in good form and is head and shoulders above the opposition.

Harton Whirlwind trialled well over 480m last week and gets the vote in heat two of the Puppy Cup for Rose Draper. He may have to bide his time with speedy local Mohican Ruby expected to lead but can run her down late, while Angie Kibble’s Malcolm Bosh, a chasey sort, can also prove strongest in the second staying heat (7.38).

Sean Parker’s Keefill Sequoia has notched five wins from his ten starts and the level of form he has shown at Doncaster looks good enough to see off his heat three rivals in the Puppy Cup at 7.58.

Litter-brother Keefill Teak is a huge player for outright honours for Locke and can kick off his campaign in heat four at 8.38 with a victory. He shaped well in his trial last week and is the banker on the card at 8.38.

Kibble’s Produce Stakes champion Eagles Respect was out of luck in the Three Steps To Victory at Sheffield but can get back on track when returning to six bends for the final eliminator over 660m at 8.58. He can race into an early lead and dominate throughout.

At Monmore there are 11 opens, with champion trainer Mark Wallis fancied to go well.

His Bower Aoibhin is well drawn in the opener at 6.34, the first of three heats of the Ladbrokes.com 480m Trophy, and can make a race-winning move down the far side.

Kennelmate Armagh Daithi is no stranger to success over course and distance and can make all in heat two (6.54), with David Page’s prolific and well-drawn Wise Tournament set to justify favouritism in the third at 7.14.

Three qualifiers for the Ladbrokes.com 264m Trophy also feature, and Wallis can land two of them courtesy of Crafty Alejandro (8.14) in the opener and recent Arc Silver Salver champion Ballinakill Liam (8.34) in heat two.

Mike Burton is doubly represented in a warm 630m race at 9.14, where his in-form Carrick Scholsey is the other strong fancy on the card. He can complete a five-timer and fourth in a row over course and distance.

There are nine opens on the 13-race card at Central Park, with the first appealing wager being Locke’s well-drawn Ballymac Blanco (8.10) in the first of two Arc Standard Trophy heats over 491m.

His confidence was boosted when returning to winning ways last time out and he can dominate again from trap one with a slow starter in two.

Local lady Harlequin Lizzie (8.30) has has a good draw out wide in the other heat and can make all for Barry O’Sullivan.

At Doncaster there are 14 opens, with Yarmouth trainer Craig Morris again set to be among the winners. His Bossman Buddy ran well in good company at Central Park last week and can make a winning return to Yorkshire at 6.46 as he drops in class for a 483m standard.

The Doncaster 483m Standard Competition final is the feature (7.04) and can go the way of Sean Parker’s Magical Supreme, who can get back to winning ways after defeat at odds-on in last week’s heats.

Open Check nap

Keefill Teak

8.38 Dunstall Park

TV Hot Hounds

Bluejig Outlaw

T4 Dunstall Park 6 .58

1pt win

Greenwell Gypsy

T1 Dunstall Park 8.18

1pt win

Keefill Teak

T3 Dunstall Park 8.38

1pt win

Carrick Scholsey

T3 Monmore 9.14

1pt win

Monarch to rule in Champion

SOME of the stars of this year’s English Derby finally get their chance to strut their stuff in the heats of tonight's BoyleSports Champion Stakes, delayed from last week due to the extreme hot weather, writes Paul Brown.

However, it is a dog who did not challenge at Towcester, Bouncing Monarch, who is taken to upstage his opening-round rivals over Shelbourne Park’s 550-yard trip at 9.24.

The Dave Fradgley-owned dog, who memorably won the Kirby Memorial in the hands of Michael O’Donovan with a new track record for Limerick’s 525 yards in the final, was beaten by reopposing Solo And Go when he reappeared at Tralee in the Race of Champions.

However, he had a tough trap four draw there and now dons the red jacket, which can enable him to turn things around in a field that also includes 2024 Irish Derby winner Bockos Diamond.

Epic Ace blasted to a Towcester 500m record for John Kennedy in the Derby and is another set to carry the red jacket to victory in heat two at 9.40 ahead of Irish Oaks third Ballymac Kamala, while Pat Buckley’s Glengar Kane, who disappointed at Towcester, can show his true colours in heat three at 9.54.

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