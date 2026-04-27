Gymcrack star Typical a first big-race ace for delighted Watson team

DROOPYS TYPICAL, a brilliant trap-to-line winner of the £17,500 Bet St George Gymcrack at Sheffield on Sunday afternoon, provided trainer and owner Susan Watson with a thrilling first-ever Category One success.

The August 2024 whelp, who went off 22-1, flashed out and dominated a top-class field in a rapid 28.51sec for the 500m – the joint-fastest time of the year so far at the Owlerton Stadium.

Purchased cheaply for just £2,300 from the International Greyhound Services sale at Monmore in November, the victory was one celebrated by all involved at the Doncaster-based kennel.

Kennelhand, parader and Watson’s son, Tommy, said: “It’s brilliant for us all, we’re a small kennel and I’m really pleased for my mum.

“I was a little concerned about the draw because she’s a railer, but she didn’t get a clear run in her heat or semi-final so there was a chance she’d improve.

“We celebrated the win over the weekend but have no immediate plans for her, she’ll be rested for a couple of weeks.

“We’re only a small team with Trevor Evans also involved, but credit must also go to my nephew, Jimmy Gaskin, who buys the dogs for us from the sales and she has proved to be an absolute bargain!”

International Greyhound Services was among those to congratulate the winning team, and founder Nathan Corden said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the Watson family.

“They are good sales supporters, and we run a sale at Doncaster every August. Jimmy [Gaskin] and Teddy [Watson] picked Typical out at our Monmore sale last November and paid just £2,300.

“That’s a great return and proves you can still get a bargain.

“Incidentally, it was a ‘puppy double’ for Sales companies this weekend, as Rapido Benny, sold at the Greyhound Trader sale at Oxford in October, won the £5,000 Hove Puppy Cup for Ricky Holloway.”

Jake Hoey, head of trading for Gymcrack sponsors Bet St George, hailed the competition a success, particularly the result and said: “Droopys Typical was a skinner in the book for us, but a deserving winner of a great final.

“We’re proud to have sponsored such a lucrative competition and hopefully it proves to be a nice stepping stone for the future for what looks like a really talented crop of pups.”

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