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Greyhounds

Gymcrack joy for 22-1 Typical

New Gymcrack champion Droopys Typical with Tommy Watson, son of trainer Susan Watson
New Gymcrack champion Droopys Typical with Tommy Watson, son of trainer Susan WatsonCredit: Rob Crawford

DROOPYS TYPICAL, backed from 33-1 into 22-1 in pre-race trading, went from the front to land Sunday's £17,500 Bet St George Gymcrack final at Sheffield.

The Doncaster raider was winning for the first time in the competition for trainer Susan Watson as she hit the front  early over the 500m trip and made all.

Newcastle raider Copney Queen chased hard in behind and was only a length behind the 28.51sec winner at the finish.

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