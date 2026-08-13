Guilfoyle gunning for Select with Major

PAT GUILFOYLE is aiming to make it a third victory for Ireland in four years in the Select Stakes with Magical Major at Nottingham at the end of the month.

Graham Holland won it with Clona Duke in 2023 before Pat Buckley’s Unanimous Panther the next year, and Guilfoyle hopes the powerhouse Magical Major will follow in their footsteps.

The main reason for his visit to Nottingham is for the Arc Puppy Classic with Daleroad Magic, Magical Marty and Magical Faye, with Guilfoyle admitting that veteran trainer John McGee nudged him to put his 2025 Derby Plate winner up for a Select slot.

“I’ve a few pups at the moment but there’s no actual puppy competitions in Ireland for the rest of the year – September, October or November,” he said yesterday. “So unless I ran them in the Irish Derby I had nowhere to run them and they’re very green.

“I was stuck between a rock and a hard place really, so the best option was to take them over to Nottingham. I was happy with the trials and I’m very thankful to Nottingham, they couldn’t do enough for us.”

Guilfoyle says Magical Major is “up there with the best I’ve ever had” but injuries have beset the dog. “He came back from an eight-month layoff after he damaged his elbow and a shoulder blade,” he said. “We didn’t think he’d ever come back, and of course he has his first run back in Shelbourne and what happened? He had a fall!

“We moved him up into 575, then 600, yards and he did two magnificent runs, but with the injuries I thought it’s best to keep him for one-off races. I wouldn’t ask him to run in a competition for five or six weeks.

“It was actually John McGee who made up my mind about the Select. It was in my head and then John asked why not if I was going with the pups, so that kind of confirmed it. The dog is booked in for a trial on Monday evening and we’ll take it from there.”

Daleroad Magic was the fastest of the puppy trio at Monday’s session with a 29.85sec effort, and Guilfoyle expects all three to improve. He said: “They all moved off the first corner but once they got around the first two bends strode out pretty quite well.

“Daleroad Magic is a very good dog – he did a super unofficial trial in Limerick before we brought him to Nottingham.

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