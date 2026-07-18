Grouchos should have his backers smiling again

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

GROUCHOS GREGOR was out of luck in the opening round of this year’s Northern Flat at Newcastle but can get back on track when dropping in class at Sheffield today and stepping back up in trip to 500m live on PGR at 3.44.

Kelly Wilton’s lightly raced two-year-old won over a stiff four bends at Nottingham on his debut last month before trialling well and clocking 28.50sec in the north east.

He was badly crowded at the bend in his last appearance but can enjoy a smoother passage today and show his class.

There are five opens at the Owlerton circuit, with the action kicking off with a warm sprint contest over 280m.

Promising local Good Levi is unbeaten after two starts but Pelaw raider Foulkscourt Bono can reverse last week’s form with a better start.

Glenn Foot’s speedster lowered the two-bend clock on home sand earlier this month and can enjoy plenty of racing room from trap six with a vacant box on his immediate inside.

Betgoodwin Tutts, who runs at 3.26, is another early casualty from the Northern Flat taken to return to winning ways. Diane Henry’s talented pup can score over 500m.

Tucked away on the inside, a decent exit can enable him to race handily before asserting down the far side.

His experienced kennelmate Savanaregimental is also fancied and can justify likely cramped odds from a great wide draw over the 660m course at 4.22.

Dave Fradgley’s Tiermana Rocky can make a successful return to action in the final open in Yorkshire, when racing over 480m at 4.41.

There are also four opens at Towcester this afternoon, with the first appealing wager being Kevin Hutton’s debutant Southfield Hugo in maiden company over 500m at 3.13.

The July 2024 whelp represents powerful connections and has shown promise in his trials.

Michelle Brown’s ten-race maiden Listen Rosie can see off inferior rivals to open her account over 712m at 3.32 in a moderate maiden stayers’ contest, while Heather Dimmock’s Jazzy Ace is taken to make all over 460m at 3.51.

Hutton’s Venetian Will is hampered by racing from trap one, but his claims do not rest on a slick exit and will instead rely on the gaps appearing for the powerful tracker in the 500m standard at 4.28.

He already boasts winning form over course and distance from the red box and is banker material to notch an eighth career success.

Open Check nap

Grouchos Gregor

3.44 Sheffield



TV Hot Hounds

Foulkscourt Bono

T6 Sheffield 3.07

1pt win

Southfield Hugo

T2 Towcester 3.13

1pt win

Grouchos Gregor

T3 Sheffield 3.44

1pt win

Venetian Will

T1 Towcester 4.28

1pt win

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.