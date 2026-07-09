Greyhound racing will remain ‘heart’ of Towcester plans

GREYHOUND RACING will remain a core business at Towcester despite management announcing a partnership with bookmaking firm Betway as it looks to bring horseracing back to the venue.

The track, which staged the English Derby in 2017 and 2018 before its closure due to financial difficulties, regained the hosting of the Classic in 2021 following its reopening.

Aside from the Derby, the Northamptonshire venue is a large part of the greyhound racing landscape but has made no secret of its desire to revive horseracing there.

It has already begun the process of converting its on-site greyhound kennels back to stables, giving notice to Frank Gray, Laurence Tuffin and Linda Pruhs, but management says greyhound racing will remain a core business, and its expression of interest to host next year’s English Derby stands.

Richard Thomas, MD of track operator Orchestrate, said: “Greyhound racing has been the heartbeat of Towcester for years and continues to be the established heart of the operation.

“The return of National Hunt racing, expected in autumn 2027, will see Towcester become one of only two venues in Britain to stage both greyhound and horseracing, bringing the two together on one site rather than one giving way to the other.

“The investment now under way at the racecourse is being made for the benefit of the whole venue. As the facilities are upgraded, greyhound racing and its supporters will see the benefit in an improved raceday experience.

“2026 marks the centenary of greyhound racing in Britain, and Towcester is proud of the part it plays in the sport’s future as well as its history.”

James Chalkley, head of racing at Towcester, added: “Greyhound racing is in Towcester’s DNA and that isn’t changing. Bringing horseracing back doesn’t come at the expense of the greyhounds. It sits alongside them, and it means more racing at Towcester, not less.

“The greyhound community has been with us every step of the way, and our commitment to the sport, and to the welfare of the dogs, is as strong as it has ever been.

“We have a strong kennel of committed trainers and an ever expanding waiting list keen to be associated with Towcester. It is our ambition to host even more greyhound racing at our venue.”

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