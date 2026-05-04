Green light for Gypsy’s TV Trophy tilt

GREENWELL GYPSY will be among the entries for the TV Trophy at Towcester, sponsored this year by Barking Mad Betting, after winning a race against time to recover from injury.

Much to owner Michael Connolly’s delight, the John Flaherty-trained staying star has recovered well from a toe injury sustained at Newcastle last month, and moved well in a 500m trial at Towcester on Saturday night.

The Nottingham 905m track record-breaker, who clocked 29.03sec (calc) and had been a doubt for the £12,500 event, has now been given a clean bill of health.

Connolly said yesterday: “We were over the moon with her after her trial on Saturday, she went better than we expected and now she’ll take her chance in the TV Trophy.

“I’ve made it no secret how much it means to me to have a runner in the competition and the importance of the event being staged this year to the sport.

“A big thanks to John and former Hall Green vet Lesley Herd, who runs Four Paws veterinary practice in Glasgow. They both worked hard on her, with Lesley in particular using her laser to reduce inflammation and aid healing.”

The August 2023 whelp, unbeaten in four starts over eight bends, will now likely lock horns with staying superstar and defending champion Mongys Wild, who runs for the Mike Davis-backed MWD Partnership, at some point in the competition.

Connolly added: “Mongys Wild is a champion and the pair of them meeting is inevitable at some point. It will be fascinating to watch. She’ll give him a start, that’s for sure, the question will be whether she can catch him.”

The prestigious and lucrative competition looked in danger of losing its sponsor this year until Towcester, under the stewardship of track promoter Davis, stepped in to save it and run across the second and third rounds of the Derby.

Barking Mad Betting is a YouTube channel fronted by greyhound punter Ryan Conneely. It was part of the now-defunct Greyhound Racing UK, which Davis funded.

The channel remains and Connolly was keen to thank Davis for his sponsorship through the platform. “Big thanks to Mike [Davis], this is such an important competition and his generosity in sponsoring is brilliant,” he said. “Now it’s the not-so-small matter of trying to beat his Mongys Wild to win it!”

Connolly was also relieved that his 2025 Northern Flat champion Naochra, who qualified through last weekend’s Derby first round, was drawn into Saturday’s second-round qualifiers, meaning only one journey will be needed down from Scotland.

“We didn’t get back to the kennels until 4am last week and it wouldn’t have been ideal if Naochra had been drawn into one of Friday’s heats,” he said. “Thankfully he’s out on Saturday. They’ll travel down together and keep each other company. John has done a great job with him but his draw is tricky.

“He doesn’t want to be out in trap five, but as a middle seed that’s what you get, which is why we tried to seed him rails.

“He’s my first-ever Derby entry and Saturday night will be special to have two runners on the card.”

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