Green hoping team will make it a big night on Saturday

BELINDA GREEN has fond memories of the Sussex Cup as it provided her with her first Category One winner as a trainer in the shape of Ninja Kerry in 2022, and the local handler is hoping to hit the heights again at Saturday’s double-header with the Regency.

She has two in the Sussex Cup final, Behemoth and Raebella Bullet, while Bonus Bullet will be aiming to spring a shock in the Regency against hot favourite Droopys Flare.

“We didn’t have the strongest of [Sussex Cup] entries this year so to get two in the final; we’re very, very happy with that,” she said yesterday.

“I’d like to think we’ve got two big runners but neither of them have got the traps they want, so that always makes it more difficult.

“Behemoth [trap five] would have preferred six. The thing is with him is he’s not actually a wide dog, but he breaks well out in stripes and likes to kind of keep himself out of the way – he’s not the biggest thing in the world despite his name! – so it was more tactical than needed. He’s perfectly fine out of pretty much any trap.”

Green used Romford’s 575m trip to prime the dog for the Sussex Cup, with Behemoth making all off a fast 13.36sec split to clock 35.14sec.

She added: “He was coming back from a layoff and we knew we needed to give him a really good blowout before going into the Sussex Cup, and I wanted to get him on the bunny for some confidence. It worked out well.”

Raebella Bullet drew trap two rather than her preferred rails slot, with the trainer hoping for a fast break when it matters. “She obviously found herself in a fair bit of bother going around the first bend on Saturday,” she said.

“She’s not been coming away in her best fashion, so that’s been hindering her for sure, but she’s one of those that thrives on racing so having had a couple of weeks off before the first round she should in theory improve

“I think the one-dog [Blackstone Opera] does move off slightly and has plenty of early in her own right, so she’s definitely stuck in an early paced sandwich with Copney Queen in three!”

Green happily recalled Ninja Kerry’s victory in the 2022 decider: “He was my first Cat One winner and made the Derby final the next year – considering I’d never even won a heat of a Derby and we made the final it was amazing.”

Bonus Bullet looks to face an uphill battle against the dominant Droopys Flare in the Regency decider, but Green is not ruling out an upset.

“Everything always looks really simple on paper,” she added, “but when you put them into a race, especially with a short run to the bend, you never know what will happen. I’m happy with the draw. Her semi-final win wasn’t by any means flashy, it was very workmanlike, but it’s still a bit of an unknown with her over the trip because obviously she only just stepped up.

“It’s definitely tricky but if she can crack out and clear with a little bit of trouble in behind you never know. If we still get picked up then I’ll be happy enough, because she’s had a chance to run her race.

“You’ve got five railers in there and they’re all perfectly capable, but Flare is definitely the star.”

Wallis seeking consistency from Forgottotellya

FORGOTTOTELLYA was on his very best form as he proved the star of the show at Towcester on Sunday when lowering the 460m record there with a display of all-round pace, writes Paul Brown.

Mark Wallis’s dog was none too well away but outgunned his rivals to the turn and then drew away to clock 26.22sec (going +10) for the track’s short four-bend trip, taking nine spots off Start The Engine’s previous mark.

Wallis was happy with his dog’s run yesterday but was not getting carried away with it. “To be honest it was a weakish open and there haven’t been many races over the trip,” he said.

“He’s fast in front but so far he hasn’t proved to me that he’s a competition dog – he’s inconsistent and trapping is not his strong suit.

“That said, winning breeds winning and that’s a couple of decent ones for him recently, although to be fair it opened up like the Red Sea when he won at Monmore [480m, 28.43sec] the other week.

“We’ll see how it goes with him as some do develop late and he might be one for Romford later in the year.”

Wallis struck earlier on the card as Silver Salver runner-up Pavilion Team proved too hot to handle for 270m rivals with a 15.74sec cruise, while there was also a double for Carol Weatherall.

Her Tre Cool got off the front and stayed there to land a 500m one-off in 29.27sec, while Poly Styrene brought her A-game to a bitches’ event, taking over from Arthur Portion at the third bend and then running away to win by seven lengths from staying-on Java Joan in a best-of-day 28.92sec.

At Sheffield, there was one of the biggest-priced winners of the year when Romeo Cobra sprang a 40-1 shock, with Kelly Hodson’s dog picking up Ballymac Buddy on the run-in to win by almost two lengths in 29.37sec for the 500m trip .

The SP has been topped only in 2026 by two 50-1 shots, both at Central Park – Our Big Bill and Lunas Fat Boy.

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