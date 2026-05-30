Golden ace Bombay too hot for his rivals

BOMBAY BUCK was the star of a Paul Young treble at Romford on Friday as he came back to his Golden Sprint winning form to take heat two of the Friday Night 500 Standard.

He left his rivals trailing in the big-race decider with a 3.60sec split but went even quicker on Friday as he bolted out to a 3.57sec effort.

Piemans Goalie tried to stay with his rival, running his usual game race in defeat, but Bombay Buck was gone beyond recall and scored by almost two lengths in a rapid 23.65sec (going +10) for the 400m trip.

Young’s Droopys Rhona, still a pup as an August 24 whelp, was no less impressive in a different fashion as she stepped up to 750m for the first time with a powerful success an hour earlier.

Market rival Royal Hotshot only managed to get to the front by the third bend as she also made her eight-bend debut, but Droopys Rhona was right on her tail and took charge at the fifth before drawing away to win by almost 12 lengths from kennelmate Full Monty in 47.37sec.

Hollys Belle initiated the treble with an all-the-way win in heat one of the Friday Night 500 Stayers, clocking 35.30sec.

Craig Morris notched a double, with Nightingale Crew too good for 225m rivals as he clocked 13.21sec, while March On Millie also left the rest in her wake from the off to land a 400m maiden in 23.79sec.

Draws for Friday’s finals - Friday Night 500 Bitches: 1 Always Wrighty, 2 Droopys Saoirse, 3 Rockmount Kellie, 4 Yahoo Mareike, 5 Lil Bo Beep (m), 6 Coonough May (w).

Friday Night 500 Standard: 1 Bacon Burrger, 2 Funky Ryan, 3 Piemans Goalie, 4 Sehnsa Amigo, 5 Bombay Buck (m), 6 Stradeen Spirit (m).

Friday Night 500 Stayers: 1 Aero Pepinillo, 2 Izzys Tenpin, 3 Gothic Abbess, 4 Hollys Belle, 5 Swift Agile (w), 6 Aayamza Legend (w).

Gala display at Sunderland

MOSSEND GALA takes a chunky advantage on the clock into next week’s final of the Arc 450 after an impressive heat success over Sunderland’s 450m trip on Friday, writes Paul Brown.

More experienced kennelmate Saleen Ri was preferred in the market, sent off the evens favourite, but was never in the hunt after a slow start.

Mossend Gala, however, was quickly away but then drifted wide as she led into the bend, allowing 25-1 outside Caister Kay into the lead on the rails.

It proved no issue for Dave McLaughlan’s young bitch as she paced back into the lead into the third and stretched away to win by just over four lengths in 27.02sec (going +20).

Havana Brett led home a Tom Heilbron one-two in the second heat, just getting round in front with Toddys Panther keeping on for second after getting caught up in trouble, two and a half lengths behind the 27.58sec winner.

Draw for Friday’s final: 1 Havana Bret, 2 Mossend Gala, 3 Toddys Storm (m), 4 Toddys Panther (m), 5 Saleen Ri (w), 6 Gallarus Sniper (w).

Music’s on song

MUSIC INTHE AIR justified odds of 8-15 in Friday’s €10,000 final of the Lee Strand 550 on Friday, writes Paul Brown.

Pat Guilfoyle’s dog started well and paced up to go round ahead of Ballymac Scheff.

He was always in control thereafter and made it four wins from four starts over the 550-yard trip as he saw off Ballymac Scheff by a length in 29.57sec.

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