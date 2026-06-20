Goldcash Warrior to lay down the law

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GOLDCASH WARRIOR was a quarter-final casualty in the Derby and is an interesting runner in this year’s Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory at Sheffield.

He heads the outright market and can kick off his campaign with success in the first round this afternoon at 5.37 live on PGR.

Nathan Hunt’s charge is classy over four bends and well drawn in his 480m heat, he will also have no problem competing over 500m next week should he progress as expected. He will step up in trip and into the unknown over the 660m in the final, but for now is banker material today over four bends.

Local hope So Its Strate gets the nod in the first of the six qualifiers at 4.03. Lisa Stephenson’s lightly raced pup has performed well in both success and defeat recently and can prove too good.

Newcastle handler Jimmy Fenwick won this event last year with Wicky Ned and he can strike in heat two at 4.22 with his Zenith Pasha, before Carol Weatherall’s powerful tracker Zappa can score in heat three at 4.41.

Angie Kibble’s Produce Stakes champion Eagles Respect is a versatile performer with leading claims for outright honours. He will need to ride his luck early on in heat four at 5.18 but can ultimately prove too strong for the opposition.

Diane Henry’s Grouchos Cossie arrives in great form and has big claims for the £10,000 title. He can land his four-timer in the final eliminator at 5.56.

Favourite backers can get off to a good start on the supporting card, with Esther Driver’s well-drawn No Better Feelin proving tough to beat from a favourable inside draw in the 500m opener at 2.29.

Also fancied is Weatherall’s Born Racer, who is drawn wider than ideal out in trap five at 3.26 but can blast his sprint rivals away over the 280m trip with a decent exit.

There are also six opens at Towcester, and Romford handler Paul Young is expected to be among the winners. His Innfield Fifi (4.47) can overpower rivals over 712m, before the promising and well-bred debutant Underground Adz (5.06) can strike in maiden company over 460m.

Open Check nap

Goldcash Warrior

5.37 Sheffield



TV Hot Hounds

Born Racer

T5 Sheffield 3.26

1pt win

So Its Strate

T2 Sheffield 4.03

1pt win

Goldcash Warrior

T1 Sheffield 5.37

1pt win

Grouchos Cossie

T2 Sheffield 5.56

1pt win

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