Gold is raring to go with a Select Stakes slot on agenda

CONNECTIONS are eyeing a crack at this year’s £12,500 Arc Select Stakes at Nottingham for Underground Gold after a pleasing trial before racing at Hove on Saturday.

Unsighted since defeat in the consolation race on Derby final night at Towcester, the Paul Young-trained Ladbrokes Puppy Derby champion – who reached the quarter-finals of the Classic in Northamptonshire – has now been given a clean bill of health.

Underground Syndicate head Alan Heard said yesterday that all is well with the August 2024 whelp. “After Derby final night he wasn’t right,” he said. “We trialled him at Monmore and he clocked 28.61sec, which confirmed that.

“He was a bit sore on a front leg so we gave him plenty of time to recover. He’s been to see top physio George Drake, who has given the green light and he’s now raring to go.

“He clocked 16.69sec over 285m at Hove last weekend and will be back there on Saturday for another sprint before heading to Nottingham.

“The Select Stakes is always a great race and Nottingham is a track that should suit him, but it’s a tricky track to run and he’ll have multiple spins there before we nominate him. We’re just hoping he gets picked to take part!”

The syndicate’s Juvenile Classic finalist, Underground Matt, is also bound for Nottingham for the upcoming Arc Puppy Classic. Heard said: “He trialled there on Monday and that’s the aim, but he’ll need to improve a length or two if we’re to have any chance of winning it.

“We’re trying to build a nice team of dogs for the future and Paul’s kennel is strong right now – he has some lovely dogs in at the moment.

“Our Olympic third Underground Arlo is on his way back and close to returning; he’ll be aimed at the East Anglian Derby before heading back to Hove for another go at the Olympic at the end of the year.

“We’ve also just purchased an exciting youngster from the Droopys Stud in Ireland. She was formerly known as Droopys Jenna and will be renamed Underground Phebz.”

As always in greyhound racing there are plenty of lows as well as highs, with Heard admitting: “It’s tough going right now. We’ve retired Underground Jim who picked up an injury at Hove last weekend and we’ve also had Underground Adz disqualified, so he’ll be heading back to Ireland to be reschooled.

“There are setbacks in the game, which can be brutal, but we ensure all dogs are looked after when they finish up racing and the hunger is still there to find the next Derby champion!”

Entries for this year’s Puppy Classic close on Friday, August 14, while the deadline for nominations for the Select Stakes and Select Stayers is 1pm on Friday, August 21.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.