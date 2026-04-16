Gold good but slow going at Towcester irritates Young

UNDERGROUND GOLD will return to Towcester on Thursday following what trainer Paul Young described as a “satisfactory trial” on Wednesday.

The Ladbrokes Puppy Derby champion clocked 29.10sec on a track rated as running 30 spots slow, something that disappointed the Romford handler.

He said yesterday: “Firstly the dog is fine, I eased off him at Monmore to give him time; he’s only a young dog. He would’ve needed that run and I expect him to improve a bundle for it.

“We’ll be taking him back there on Thursday for a trial and hopefully the track will be in better shape. I was very disappointed with it.

“How can the track for the race meeting be graded normal and then the trial session soon after be 30 slow?”

All 22 trials were hand-timed, which also frustrated Young. He added: “We weren’t told on the day what was going on, there was a bit of chat that the hand-timing was due to a new rail going in – but obviously hand-timings are far from ideal when we’re trying to prepare for the Derby.

“Lots of good work has gone into the track and it’s great with everything they’re doing. Hopefully, things will have improved by next week when we trial Underground Gold there again.”

Towcester’s head of racing, James Chalkley, said: “I can understand the frustration due to the hand-timings.

“We improved the inside running rail and a timing cable was unfortunately damaged when one of the new posts was drilled into the ground. That issue is now resolved.

“On the track and the going, firstly no injuries were reported and the track was completely safe. But the times were noticeably slower. There were a couple of contributing factors to that.

“We expected dogs to run the track slightly differently because the inside rail changed, and manually clocking races will also have an impact.

“The Derby is fast approaching and we’re all looking forward to hosting the best greyhounds in training on a safe and fair track.

“We envisage no further issues and I can assure everyone that there will be no more hand-timing of any trials or races.”

Sunday’s trial session sees Graham Holland taking the wraps off Irish Derby hero Cheap Sandwiches for a 270m solo, his first look at Towcester since he finished a two-length fourth in last year’s Classic final.

Also down for solos are Mike Burton’s Laurels winner Droopys Aladdin and Paul Hennessy’s recent Easter Cup runner-up Lennies Tank.

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