Godfrey hoping to raise his glass to Bitter

ARTHUR BITTER may be shaded by two of his litter-brothers in the betting for Sunday’s Betway Juvenile Classic showdown at Towcester, but trainer Patrick Godfrey is hoping his lightly raced youngster is ready to ruffle a few feathers in the £10,000 Category One clash.

A strapping 36-kilo pup from an impressive Grangeview Ten-Annadown Cutie pairing, Arthur Bitter was beaten by his Maxine Locke-trained sibling Annadown Warrior in the first round, but bounced back in impressive style to get one over another brother, Sean Parker’s Annadown Shadow, in last week’s semis over the 500m trip.

“He’s a big lad and is still coming forward, “ said Godfrey of his dog who has won two of his three starts for the unattached trainer. “The litter is talented; Annadown Chip is another who looks top class.

“I was made aware of them from a very early stage by a contact of mine in the north-east who was involved in the selling of them to the UK. I saw schooling videos and trials, but when they started to sell they were a bit outside my usual budget.

“I only keep about six dogs and try not to spend silly money, so I had pretty much ruled the pups out, especially when one of the bitches I liked picked up an injury.

“But then I took a call to say Annadown Elliot, as he was called, was still available. He’s a bigger pup than the others and had taken a while to get going. The price was okay so we did the deal and he’s certainly started well.”

Original plans had been to run the dog in the puppy competition which finished on Derby final night and was won by his Locke-trained brother Annadown Chip, but that went to pot when Arthur Bitter wasn’t accepted.

“I was a bit miffed and took him to Nottingham for a trial instead,” said the former Swindon-based handler. “But I decided to take him back to Towcester and he won his maiden well enough and now he’s in this final.

“He’ll need another good start if he’s to get close. It’s a really good final. Aside from his brothers, Paul Young has a couple of fast dogs on his inside, and John Campbell, my old mate from Poole and Swindon, has a nice Droopys pup on the outside in Venetian Mario, so it will take some winning.”

Plans for Arthur Bitter centre around a return to Nottingham, where Godfrey has unfinished business in the Puppy Classic, as he said: “I had a bitch called Arthur Noodle who loved it round there and she made the final in 2018.

“She was sent off odds-on for the race, did everything wrong on the night and ended up beaten a head by Blue Trooper.

“It’s a race I’d love to win and it’s the last puppy competition this dog will be eligible for as a September whelp. The only problem is I’d expect that most of his brothers are likely to be going for it as well!”

Whatever happens at Towcester, Godfrey is happy to have a dog he feels is competition standard after the blow of losing another he rated highly, Arthur Job, to cancer.

“He was a fast pup, made the Monmore Puppy Derby final, ran well in the Derby and was runner-up to Wicky Ned in last year’s Three Steps at Sheffield,” he said. “I was excited about putting him over six bends, but he lost his form and when I took him to Daniel Doherty [vet] he found he had cancer.

“He was only two and it’s unusual at that age to see something like that. He was the best dog I’d had since Arthur Cornflake, who is now enjoying retirement at my kennels. It is hard to get a fast dog, but hopefully Arthur Bitter can continue to hold his own in good company.”

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