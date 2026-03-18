Gleeson: Kathleen all good for Easter

DROOPYS KATHLEEN was reported in great shape by trainer Robert Gleeson yesterday after coming through a gallop on Tuesday with flying colours.

The Irish star, who is owned by Alan Dobbs along with jockeys Pat Dobbs and Dylan Browne McMonagle, looked in fantastic shape at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night as she set the standard in the heats of the €30,000 Easter Cup on what was only her second start of 2026, winning off the front in a fastest 29.31sec.

Gleeson said: “She needed her first run back when she was beaten over the 525 yards. She’d only had a couple of sprint trials in the five months or so prior to that so that was a much-needed blow-out.

“We stepped her up to the 550-yard trip for the Easter Cup and the extra distance and longer run to the bend suited her really well. We’re taking things one race at a time and she was tired on Sunday after the race, but she’s good in herself now and came through a gallop on Tuesday.”

The draw for Saturday’s second round sees Droopys Kathleen go from trap four in the second of three heats, the same box which proved her undoing when suffering a first career defeat in the second round of the English Oaks at Dunstall Park in October.

Gleeson added: “It’s a tricky draw for her but hopefully she’ll find her way to the front.

“With the first four in each heat going through to the semis we’d happily take fourth this weekend and see her go through.

“Alan was in Dublin to see her run last weekend but Dylan is out racing in Hong Kong and Pat is in Dubai, so we sent them videos of the run and they were pleased with how she’s gone.

“Given all the issues she’s had we’re just delighted to have her back racing again.”

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