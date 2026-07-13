GBGB will investigate deaths at Star Pelaw

THE GBGB has confirmed a full investigation is under way into the deaths of three greyhounds residing on-site at Star Pelaw last week.

A statement issued yesterday read: “Following the death of three greyhounds at residential kennels attached to Star Pelaw Greyhound Stadium, we are undertaking a full investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding these fatalities including post-mortems on the affected dogs.

“Our stipendiary steward and regional regulatory vet continue to support the stadium and its attached trainers.”

Star Pelaw responded to the news with a statement which said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three greyhounds died at the residential kennels attached to Star Pelaw Stadium.

“We await the results of the post mortems and will make a further statement then. In the meantime, our vets are happy with the health of all other dogs and the conditions in which they are kept.”

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