GBGB urges trainers to hit back at extremist claims

THE Greyhound Board took swift action on Friday to reassure trainers following dramatic claims made on the Animal Aid website that over 2,000 greyhounds are currently missing.

GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “Animal Aid launched this campaign, claiming 2,000 greyhounds are missing or dead because they have not raced in several weeks or months. This is, of course, completely baseless and undoubtedly upsetting for the trainers listed who put such tremendous effort into caring for their dogs, including their retired racers.

“We have emailed all trainers in the hope that they’ll go to social media and not the AA website so we can publicly decry this. Things like this, which are based on inaccuracies, can be damaging if not put into context.”

The email sent out to trainers calls for those affected to take counter action by posting photos or videos on their social media channels, tagging GBGB, to show that the greyhounds continue to be well looked after and safe.

The GBGB has advised trainers against engaging directly with the website.

Bird added: “Many trainers have already shared photos of their listed dogs, happy and healthy in their kennels, and our aim is to have a flurry of photos which we can share in the coming days to undermine this ridiculous campaign from the extreme animal rights movement.”

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