GBGB Stories launch underlines importance of freedom of choice

THE first episode of the new ‘GBGB Stories’ series will premiere on YouTube today and Abbie MacGregor, GBGB director of corporate affairs, believes it could not be better timed following recent comments on the betting industry made by prime minister Andy Burnham.

MacGregor, who recently took up her new role and has already become a vocal presence on social media for greyhound racing, said: “When Andy Burnham recently promised to give councils greater power to prevent new betting shops opening, he described it as a crackdown on businesses that ‘aren’t good for our communities’.

“He went further, arguing that ‘the rise of vape shops, betting shops and rogue operators’ had displaced the shops, services and community spaces people wanted.

“It is a revealing choice of language. Highly regulated, lawful betting shops – employing thousands of people and sustaining other British industries – were placed rhetorically alongside rogue operators. Their presence was presented not simply as a planning question, but as evidence of community decline – that betting shops, and by extension the people who use them, are somehow less socially valuable than other businesses and their customers.

“It is particularly striking timing, because this happens to be the subject of the first episode in our new GBGB Stories video series. When I sat down with Professor Keith Laybourn to discuss the centenary of modern greyhound racing, one thing became clear – in 100 years, remarkably little has changed.”

The aim of the GBGB Stories series, which will be released once a month across the ruling body’s digital and social media channels, is to produce in-depth, sit-down conversations that are interesting and engaging enough to reach audiences who may know little or nothing about greyhound racing, while also giving lifelong followers of the sport the chance to discover people, perspectives and stories that they may not have encountered before.

On the launch, MacGregor said: “The wise, final words of Professor Keith Laybourn’s GBGB Stories episodes tell us exactly how to ensure that so-called respectable opinion should not determine which pleasures other people are allowed to enjoy.

“He says, ‘It becomes part of the employment structure, part of the community, it’s handed down. There are people who have never been to greyhound meetings who complained of the closure of Belle Vue – I’ve never been but it’s part of what I was raised with’.”

MacGregor added: “It is therefore our responsibility within the sport to give as many people as possible the opportunity to fall in love with greyhound racing. But not everyone has to love it to recognise its value.

“For some, that value will lie in the communities built around it; for others, in the jobs and livelihoods it sustains, or in its place in our shared sporting and social heritage.

“A sport does not have to be everyone’s passion to be worth preserving; greyhound racing has survived 100 years of opposition to it, and with determination and persistence, it will survive another.”

GBGB Stories Episode 1 airs today (Thursday) on the GBGB YouTube channel.

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