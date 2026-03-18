Greyhound authority vows to continue fight after Welsh government votes to ban the sport

Despite an ongoing judicial review, Senedd members voted for a ban on greyhound racing in Wales on Tuesday night. A total of 39 members of the Senedd (MSs) voted to enact the ban under the Prohibition Of Greyhound Racing (Wales) bill, with ten against and two abstentions.

Only last week the Welsh High Court sat to hear the judicial review case launched by the Greyhound Board of Great Britian (GBGB) challenging the Welsh ministers’ proposal to ban greyhound racing. The judges on the case were Lord Justice Lewis and Lord Justice Chamberlain. The judgement is expected between March 23 and April 7.

GBGB’s case is based on the argument that appropriate consultation was not undertaken before the ban decision, rendering the decision, and therefore the bill’s introduction unlawful.

Reacting to Tuesday night’s vote, GBGB chief executive Mark Bird slammed the move and said: “This bill has disgraced the ethical and legislative processes from start to finish.

“All legislators and voters should be alarmed by the repeated failures in public consultation, evidence gathering and overall due diligence in the pursuit of this misguided bill. The Welsh government acted against officials’ advice showing there was insufficient evidence and consultation to justify a ban on greyhound racing. Then, they proceeded in the face of two damning cross-party committee reports that warned of exactly the same concerns.

“Now, the Welsh government has decided to press on with its rushed legislative timetable even while judges consider whether it is lawful, as part of the ongoing judicial review process.”

GBGB chief Mark Bird: "This bill has disgraced the ethical and legislative processes from start to finish" Credit: Steve Nash

A statement from the Welsh government said a transition period will be in place to allow the industry to “wind down responsibility” and to strengthen rehoming arrangements for retired greyhounds, adding that the prohibition of racing will take effect between April 1, 2027 and April 1, 2030.

Huw Irranca-Davies, deputy first minister with responsibility for climate change and rural affairs, said: “Wales is a progressive nation, committed to ethical standards and forward-thinking legislation. This bill strengthens our reputation as a leader on animal welfare and delivers the standards that the people of Wales rightly expect.”

Bird remains determined and confident and added: “We remain resolute in our fight against this bill process and await the court judgements.

“From the very beginning, the Welsh government had the choice to opt for a regulated industry – one which upholds high standards of welfare and provides far greater protections for its racing greyhounds than for any domestic pet dog.

“The only thing this bill will do is destroy people’s jobs, family-run businesses and community touchpoints, not to mention cause significant loss to the Welsh economy.

“Valley greyhound stadium has invested around £2 million in upgraded veterinary, kennelling and track facilities, all while offering employment and economic vitality for a community that needs it.

“Anyone who has visited the track knows how deeply trainers, kennelhands and owners love their greyhounds and the lengths they go to in caring for and raising happy, healthy greyhounds.”

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