GBGB refutes latest anti-sport report

THE GBGB says the Grey2kUSA/Worldwide report on greyhound racing which was published on Tuesday “is full of inaccurate, outdated and misleading claims and ignores the reality of the licensed sport”.

It has written to all MPs with what it says are the facts and evidence which make clear the extensive protections in place for greyhound welfare.

The anti-greyhound racing organisation, which successfully campaigned to virtually wipe out the sport in the US, produced a glossy publication along with the League Against Cruel Sports running to some 47 pages and introduced it in Parliament with the support of Labour MPs Irene Campbell and Neil Duncan-Jordan, who both feature in the forewords to the report as does anti-gambling campaigner Matt Zarb-Cousins.

Refuting the report, GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “Much of their report is based on incorrect analysis, distortion of facts and cherry-picking of rare cases where regulation has actually uncovered instances of poor animal welfare and mistreatment - almost all of which took place at least a decade ago.

“We have written to MPs to highlight this corruption of the truth by both Grey2K and LACS and they should consider their report tainted in the way in which it has been presented.”

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