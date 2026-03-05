GBGB chairman optimistic for year ahead

SIR PHILIP DAVIES told the audience at Thursday night’s GBGB Awards that he remains “very optimistic things will change positively over the next 12 months” where funding is concerned.

Speaking at his first Awards evening as GBGB chairman, the former Tory MP opened by extending gratitude to the greyhound community for its warm welcome and enthusiasm during his initial months.

“We are fortunate to have a superb community within the world of greyhound racing with people who care deeply about the greyhounds and the future of our sport which brings joy to so many,” he said.

Looking ahead, Davies highlighted the centenary celebrations that will mark 100 years since the first race at Belle Vue.

While various events are planned nationally, he drew attention to the Dunstall Park centenary dinner on July 24, positioning it as a celebration of the sport’s “rich history” and a signpost for its “promising and bright future”.

The chairman acknowledged the difficult reality of funding within the sport, noting: “Everyone is all too aware that funding for greyhound racing is reducing year-on-year and this can never be a good thing.

“Funding for the sport has to be sustainable and I am acutely aware that GBGB has never shied away from trying to secure more money for the sport.

“This funding is vital to ensure our sport is run with integrity and with greyhound welfare at its heart. But this funding is also needed to support those whose livelihoods depend on a successful sport – trainers, kennelhands, track staff and owners.

“I have already pushed this position with bookmakers and I am grateful to the Betting and Gaming Council for facilitating a recent meeting with the main bookmakers.

“Let me assure you that bookmakers fully understand the position we are in and are receptive to paying more to safeguard the sport, but equally they have had quite a year of it themselves in terms of taxation and restrictions that limit them as well.

“Excuses aside, I remain very optimistic things will change positively over the next 12 months.”

Davies then turned to the ongoing threats facing the sport, specifically the potential for a ban in Wales and Scotland through their devolved powers.

He said: “With the GBGB-backed and stakeholder supported Judicial Review hearing in the Welsh High Court next week, we genuinely hope that the High Court will question the appropriateness of the perverse decision by the Welsh government to ban a sport where the welfare standards of our greyhounds is substantially higher than other dogs which are kept as pets in their country.”

The address concluded with a heartfelt tribute to Simon Gower, the outgoing GBGB veterinary director, who retired at the end of last month after serving since 2009.

He praised Gower’s “sterling efforts” and instrumental role in numerous “regulatory and welfare committees” and the positive advances that resulted, thanked him for his enthusiasm, tireless work, and the “immense legacy” he leaves to UK greyhound racing.

