GBGB assesses new Welsh landscape

DESPITE the victory of Plaid Cymru in the Welsh elections, any chance of the ban on greyhound racing being rescinded appears remote

Plaid did not gain an overall majority, but its leader, Rhun ap Iorweth, has been elected the new first minister.

Chief executive Mark Bird said: “Plaid Cymru will be coming in with a long list of priorities, not least stabilising the Welsh economy and focusing on the most significant areas of public policy.

“We know that dealing with a ban on greyhound racing is not going to be top of that list but, at some stage, the Welsh government will need to consider the process and the cost to the public purse of taking this forward.

“Without a clear timetable at this stage on moving towards implementing a ban, Valley Stadium continues to operate under robust regulation, protecting and promoting greyhound welfare in all it does.

“It continues to enjoy strong local support, and makes an important economic contribution, sustaining livelihoods within its community and bringing benefits to the wider Welsh economy.

“Keeping a business open that brings jobs and revenue to Wales is something we are sure that the new administration will want to bear in mind.

“The fact that this ban was a Labour-Lib Dem dodgy deal, which neither party benefited from at the election, is also something the Welsh administration will be aware of.

“We have had very good engagement with Reform and some Plaid members and we look forward to continuing those relationships in the coming months as both parties get used to being the dominant forces in Welsh politics.”

The previous government had timetabled the prohibition of the sport in Wales to take effect between April 2027 and April 2030.

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