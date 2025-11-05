Gardiner hoping String can spring another shock to land him his first Cat One

HOVE trainer Carl Gardiner is hoping he can emulate Barry Denby as a first-time Category One winner courtesy of Droopys String in Sunday’s Coral Gold Collar final.

Denby won his first major title by landing the Oaks at Dunstall Park with Butlers Lane, and Gardiner has labelled a potential victory as a “dream come true” on a track he grew up at.

He took over the Albourne kennels of his grandfather and Derby-winning handler Claude after the veteran trainer’s death in November 2022, having attended the Nevill Road stadium for 22 years.

The 30-year-old said: “The final is a great race and we’re rightly one of the outsiders but, as he showed in his semi-final, anything can happen in greyhound racing. Stranger things have happened!

“My grandad left some big boots to fill but we’re trying to do so. To win any big race would be amazing for us, but one at Hove would be a dream come true.”

The September 2023 whelp, owned by Tim Nye and Anthony Taylor, has achieved a remarkable rise through the ranks at Hove, having begun his racing career back in April when winning an A6.

The ascendancy has been a welcome surprise for Gardiner, who said: “When we trialled Droopys String over 500 metres my initial thoughts were ‘this dog doesn’t stay a yard’, but he has slowly got stronger and improved.

“His brother is bottom grade at Romford but this dog has come forward and has lovely early pace – as he showed last weekend.”

Following that 18-1 shock semi-final win, Gardiner is realistic about the chances of his charge and added: “There are Derby-class dogs in there and we know it’s a big ask, but it’s nice to dream!

“Tim has had dogs in the kennel for years and was involved in a nice stayer we had called Droopys Senorita.

“Anthony has plenty of dogs but is new to our kennel and it would be some thrill for them both if he could lead early and go well.”

Gardiner also confirmed that the mood, not just at his kennels but also at Hove, has been lifted since the announcement from track owners Entain over investment into the track which includes significant drainage work this month, resulting in an unavoidable closure for a short period.

He said: “The investment and work going into the track is great news, it’s peace of mind for us and all of our owners that there is a future at the track.

“We had been scaling back a bit at the kennel in terms of numbers with the uncertainty, but the news broke just before the track sale and we ended up buying six lots. Hove is a great place to race and we want to race there.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Bet on the dogs with BetMGM 🐾 Did you know BetMGM offer greyhounds markets? New customers can bag £40 in free bets when you wager £10 . 18+ #GambleAware. Terms Apply.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.