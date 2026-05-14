Freddie ready to march on to stud duties next

MARCH ON FREDDIE has been retired from racing for good following a brief attempt by connections for a comeback and he will now embark on a career at stud.

The 2024 JenningsBet Puppy Classic champion, who reached the Irish Derby semi-finals in that same year and finished runner-up to Proper Heiress in last year’s Arc Kent Plate, last raced in June 2025 but impressed in trial work last month – including a sensational 15.99sec spin over Central Park’s 277m sprint trip.

However, that was to be his final piece of track work as owner George Watson has confirmed that the classy son of Dorotas Wildcat and litter brother to 2024 Irish Derby king Bockos Diamond will not set foot on the sand again after coming off sore.

He said: “We’ve had to officially retire March On Freddie. He owes us nothing and huge thanks to his trainer Dave Mullins and his team for the journey they took us on with him.

“He was a brilliant dog to own and I’ve actually brought him home with me. He’s now standing at stud and anyone interested can get in touch.”

Two races on Romford’s Friday card are titled ‘March On Freddie Free Mating Stakes’ with the winner offered a free mating once they are retired from racing.

Watson is hoping the initiative will help spark interest in his star, and added: “I have sponsored bitches races at Romford on Friday, May 15 and Friday, June 5 with the winner also having the option for a free mating.

“Freddie covered Droopys Tess last week and she already has some nice pups on the track at Monmore so hopefully they will turn out decent and he gets the opportunity to make his mark as a sire.”

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