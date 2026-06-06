Frankel can fly to Dual Distance win

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SHEFFIELD has the open-race field to itself this afternoon, and Bockos Frankel can hog the spotlight in the feature, the Owlerton Stadium Dual Distance final over 500m, live on PGR at 4.59.

Stamina looked in short supply for Kevin Boon’s dog in his early races, but there was plenty to like about a game success in the 480m heats.

Despite not having races since early February, and having his first look at the track, Bockos Frankel ground down Some Hiker coming home to clock 27.70sec, just a spot slower than fellow heat winner Droopys Trigger.

He is drawn inside the dog who looks his main rival, and if starting as well from trap three as he did from five last week he can hold his pitch at the turn and then set sail for home.

It is open action all the way at Owlerton, and Kellies Emerald can kick off with a win for Jason Gray in the first of the 12 races at 2.29.

Successful in the first round of the Derby, he cut little ice thereafter but showed his all-round pace over today’s 500m trip last week, and the red jacket will do his chances no harm today given the make-up of the race even if he is not the closest railer in training.

Carrick Fergie is a bit long in the tooth now but still retains plenty of pace and can return to winning ways over 500m at 5.18. Willie Hamilton’s dog buzzed round Towcester in the Derby opening round when only getting caught coming home by strong Ballymac Iroko, and saw no daylight here last week.

He will have to be alert early as the pair inside will go middle, but if he traps he can cut loose and stay a step ahead.

Hamilton can land a quick double with his in-form Grantstown Cross looking set fair over 480m at 5.37. He has notched a course-and-distance four-timer, and if he breaks well he should have the outside line to the bend to himself.

Savanaregimental is another who has been going well at Sheffield for Diane Henry and can make it three wins from his last four starts over 660m at 3.26. He is a better greyhound when seeing plenty of daylight and his draw this afternoon should give every chance of that.

Henry’s Grouchos Cossie looked a bit of an unlucky loser behind Fortanach Col the other week and underlined that with a strong success last week. The pair meet again over 500m at 4.03 and the Henry dog is fancied to turn around a head defeat at the hands of the former Ballymac Tibet.

There are opens this evening at Star Pelaw, with the class of Rick Holloway’s Mickys Tribute expected to tell as he reverts to hurdling for a race over the track’s 435m hurdles course at 7.31.

Open Check nap

Bockos Frankel

4.59 Sheffield

TV Hot Hounds

Kellies Emerald

T1 Sheffield 2.29

1pt win

Bockos Frankel

T3 Sheffield 4.59

1pt win

Carrick Fergie

T4 Sheffield 5.18

1pt win

Grantstown Cross

T5 Sheffield 5.37

1pt win

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