Fradgley family bouncing as Monarch sets Derby standard

BOUNCING MONARCH, the pride and joy of Kinsley trainer Dave Fradgley, once again lit up Shelbourne Park on Friday night as he rocketed to a fastest-of-the-night 29.11sec in the first batch of BoyleSports Irish Derby second-round heats.

Taking his record to seven wins from ten starts since being entrusted to the care of leading Irish trainer Michael O’Donovan, the Kirby Memorial champion continues to impress and made light of a trap-four draw to quickly take charge over the 550-yard course.

A delighted Fradgley, whose kennel is very much a family concern, said yesterday: “That was awesome and he has really blossomed in recent months.

“The work Michael has put in and the excellent facilities he has have seen him get the very best out of Bouncing Monarch, and long may it continue.”

A factor of his superb run - which was one spot slower than the 29.10sec joint-fastest he posted in the first round - was his blistering 16.87sec clock to the third bend at the Dublin track, with Fradgley, who steered the dog to three major finals during his UK campaign, adding: “I think the next best was 16.99sec, so it shows you how fast he’s travelling.

“You take nothing for granted in dog racing, I lost one of mine on the Thursday before we travelled over and that was gutting. He broke a hock and we were getting him sorted out for retirement, but he started fitting and died.

“So we travelled over under a bit of a cloud, but Friday’s run certainly helped lift our spirits.

“The whole family dote on this dog. My grandson Callum, who is my assistant and is looking after our runners this weekend, has been brilliant with him, and his son Max, who is nine, loves Monarch.

“My daughter is on holiday in Lanzarote and was the first to message me after his run last night.”

The clock at Shelbourne stands at 28.94sec, posted by brilliant 2024 champion Bockos Diamond who was in action last night, and with a nod to that Fradgley said: “If our lad gets his box in one and brings his very best break we do feel he can go close to that.

“That said, we’re just happy to still be in there and looking forward to the third round.”

There was a big shock among the other heats as Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Deniro, runner-up to Lennies Eddie in the English Derby final at Towcester, crashed out in heat four.

He had been sitting just behind favourite Bouncing Monarch in the ante-post lists, but a slow start and a stumble out of the traps immediately put him on the back foot and he could never recover in a contest won in great style by Mark Robinson’s Getup The Boy, who posted a second quickest 29.28sec off the front.

Dowling was already on the scoresheet following an earlier success for his Solo And Go, who confirmed the form of his first-round victory over Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Dynamic to win in 29.34sec.

Two winners posted identical 29.37sec times as Graham Holland’s Low Profile (led three) and O’Donovan’s Hackney Plan (led one) impressed, while Pat Buckley’s Ballyea Warrior was once again a real eyecatcher as he maintained his unbeaten run to make all in heat seven in 29.40sec, with Hennessy’s Towcester hero Lennies Eddie qualifying in third.

The night had started with a victory for Karol Ramsbottom’s Sober Barry, who flew out from trap five to make all in 29.42sec.

The second batch of qualifying heats were due to take place last night which will leave the field at 48.

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