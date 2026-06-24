Four more are sought for Juvenile Classic

TOWCESTER has held over closing Sunday’s Juvenile Classic until noon today as the track hopes to attract four more entries for the £10,000 Category One competition.

Advertised for a field of 36, there were just 20 names put forward at close of play yesterday and the 500m event will now comprise four heats instead of six.

The track’s racing manager Danny Rayment said: “Ideally we’d prefer not to run with four vacant traps in the heats, so if there’s any trainers with a suitable pup [August 24 whelps or younger] then we’d be happy to hear from them.”

With the office not fully staffed due to the ongoing extreme weather, any interested trainers are asked to call 07715 578417 by noon today.

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