Focus now on Monmore campaign for gallant Derby semi-finalist Sole

SOLE FOCUS, who exceeded all expectations to reach the Derby semi-finals at Towcester for Doncaster trainer Debbie Calvert, is on course for a tilt at Monmore’s Gold Cup.

The son of Droopys Sydney-Gaytime Tilly has not raced since a rough ride led to his Derby exit on May 30 in the semi-final won by Hackney Corner, but has been ticking over nicely in trials and bombed round Sunderland on Friday night in 27.13sec (+10) for the 450m course.

“There were no issues with him after Towcester,” said trainer’s son Craig Calvert yesterday. “But we wanted to give him a break after a tough campaign.

“I didn’t really want to put him in the Derby but one of the syndicate who owns him was adamant he deserved a chance and as it turned out he really took to the track and did us proud.”

Winner of eight of his 20 starts for the kennel since arriving from Ireland, Sole Focus has yet to go round Monmore, but Calvert feels it should suit their dog, who boasts a fine record of four wins from five starts over Sunderland’s 450m trip and shaped as though he was getting stronger when tackling Towcester’s 500m.

“He’s been brilliant at Sunderland and we think the 480m at Monmore should be ideal,” he added. “The plan is to get him booked up for a trial in the next couple of weeks and take it from there.”

Soapy Suds, another of the kennel’s shining lights, is also hopefully on the way back to the track after sustaining an injury when eliminated in the second round at Towcester.

The talented Puppy Oaks finalist, who boasts a win over Bouncing Monarch at Doncaster and also made an impressive six-bend debut at Newcastle in February, is recovering from a tear in her hip.

“She’s had issues with it twice now,” Calvert said. “So we’re taking our time with her. We’ve had the all-clear for walking and swimming, so we’ll be working with her. There’s no rush, she’s young still and lightly raced, and she may well break in season soon.”

The kennel has also been adding to its strength, with Calvert saying: “We’ve got a few nice young dogs in recently including a pup called Good Hormuz from the Monmore sales and a real youngster named Droopys Zaria from the Romford sales.

“We’ve got some good owners in the kennel and they know I’m happy to travel with the dogs.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.