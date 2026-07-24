Flying Flare to prove too hot to handle again in Regency

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DROOPYS FLARE was too hot to handle in her Coral Regency first-round heat last weekend and can follow up with another demolition job in tonight’s semi-final at 7.46, live on PGR.

Three Regency semi-finals precede three Coral Sussex Cup semis and Sean Parker’s ante-post favourite can again sparkle on the south coast in the third qualifier over 695m.

Tony Dean’s TV Trophy runner-up Bubbly Evie is a danger from trap one, but with anything like a clear run the St Leger and Golden Jacket semi-final can emerge victorious.

She set the standard by some way in the opening round and improvement is possible from one of the sport’s biggest stars.

In-form handler Belinda Green holds a strong hand in the opening semi at 7.06 courtesy of Teddie and Bombshell Bullet.

Preference is for the former, who recently finished third in the Coronation Cup at Romford and impressed off the front in her heat last week.

With another slick exit she can hold her kennelmate on the run to the opening bend and take charge early on.

Paul Hennessy’s classy Irish tracker Lennies Desire led and was reeled in seven days ago, but should come forward for that outing. He has the speed to assert out wide from a brilliant draw and can make all in the second semi at 7.26.

The camber at Hove and long sweeping bends take some adapting to, especially for a runner from Ireland, but he is in good hands and the kennel boasts a tremendous record when crossing the Irish Sea.

Swift Jarvis is strong and ran well in the opening round, but his draw in five as widest of the five railers will pave the way for Lennies Desire to enjoy acres of racing room.

Seamus Cahill is a man to be feared on home soil in the big competitions, and his Brighton Belle champion Blackstone Opera is fancied to gain decisive first run on kennelmate Moving Force in the first of the three Sussex Cup semis at 8.06.

She boasts a good record at Nevill Road and will again relish the long run to the bend over 515m with her smart early zip.

Moving Force was runner-up to Proper Heiress in last year’s Olympic and looks back to somewhere near his best. He is a big danger, especially if he brings his trapping boots.

Droopys Graph represents Patrick Janssens in the second eliminator (8.26) and, despite a wider-than-ideal draw, can secure a win. The powerful and classy railer would prefer a pitch on the rail, but can outgun his rivals from halfway.

Essex Vase champion Tiffield Tarquin and Yarmouth raider Droopys Assured are both big threats if getting loose.

Droopys Graph does have a rare fast start in his locker, which would settle the contest at the opening bend, but it is more likely to be his top-class all-round speed that wins the day.

Paul Young’s Gymcrack runner-up Copney Queen is the best drawn runner on the card in the third semi at 8.46 and can make all.

With Cahill’s tight railer Droopys Invent expected to dive inside from three, this speedy lady can enjoy a clear run to the bend from four and make all.

Heats of sprint and standard competitions feature on the supporting card, with qualifiers over 285m early on expected to go to the Richard Rees-trained duo of Shadow Storm (6.26) and Avarua Lake (6.46). Both are top-class and can set up a mouthwatering clash in next week’s final.

Three heats over 500m close the show and Young’s Teejays Buddy (9.06) could be a spot of value to use his inside racing line in the opener. An inside draw is not perfect but his speed can enable him to punch up the inside and hold them all at bay on the turn.

Romeo Tomcat (9.26) makes a welcome return to action in heat two for Janssens and can justify likely cramped odds, while June Harvey’s speedy Rapido Benji (9.46) can slip the field and make all in the finale.

Open Check nap

Droopys Flare

7.46 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Lennies Desire

T6 Hove 7.26

1pt win

Droopys Flare

T2 Hove 7.46

1pt win

Droopys Graph

T3 Hove 8.26

1pt win

Copney Queen

T4 Hove 9.46

1pt win

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