Flying Buster looks set to cut a dash in Sheffield showdown

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THE Owlerton Stadium Sprint Competition final may not have the snappiest of names, but Bockos Buster is more than snappy enough to come out on top in what is a decent two-bend showdown over Sheffield’s 280m today, live on PGR at 4.03.

First-bend crowding left Savva Roberts’ dog out in front in last week’s heats, but he would have won even but for the bother with the rapid 15.81sec he put on the board.

He is not a specialist sprinter as he mixes it up very successfully over two and four bends, and a non-specialist often comes a cropper against true sprinters.

However, you do not win the big sprint decider on Derby final night if you cannot go toe to toe with the best, and Bockos Buster looks decently drawn in six to take command at the opening bend, especially if he gets one of his better breaks.

Trewmunt Slippy got the run of the race to take his heat but Sean Davy’s dog is unbeaten since arriving in Britain and looks the likeliest threat. He does, however, have plenty to find on the clock.

Blow Out and Ballintee Roxy were close-up behind Trewmunt Slippy last week, while Colliers Bucholz is always capable if putting his best foot forward, but class can prevail to see Bockos Buster scoop the £700 first prize.

Roberts could kick off with a win courtesy of Born Scooby in the first open on the card, a 500m affair at 2.48.

He will need to step lively from the boxes with Getup Me Izzy inside in one, but if he avoids that rival he will be hard to hold off the second.

A stayers’ race at 660m can see So Its Strate back to winning ways over the six-bend trip after an unsuccessful tilt at Monmore’s Summer Stayers Classic.

Lisa Stephenson’s dog was crowded out of contention at Monmore and does have the hard-chasing Aero Boris to deal with, but a draw inside him can see the selection skip clear into the bend and then stay a step ahead throughout.

Davy’s Epic Command showed what he can do when it all clicks over 480m here last week and he has an obvious chance to double up at 3.44, with another early lead his for the taking if he comes away like he did then.

Betgoodwin Eddy was known as Ballymac Malinas when making the Maiden Derby final at Shelbourne Park last month and really should have too much class for maiden opposition at 4.22 after an inauspicious Sheffield debut in the sprint competition last week for Diane Henry.

Henry can double up with Grouchos Cossie in the top division of the 500m Standard at 4.59, while her Savana Pinatubo looks the best option for another maiden stayers’ contest at 5.18.

Open Check nap

Bockos Buster

4.03 Sheffield



TV Hot Hounds

Born Scooby

T2 Sheffield 2.48

1pt win

So Its Strate

T2 Sheffield 3.26

1pt win

Bockos Buster

T6 Sheffield 4.03

1pt win

Betgoodwin Eddy

T1 Sheffield 4.22

1pt win

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