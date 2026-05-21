Flare tops Challenge Trophy betting

DROOPYS FLARE and Vhagar dominate the market for the Greatbet Challenge Trophy that kicks off over Towcester’s 712m on Sunday.

The staying stars avoided each other in the draw in heats three and two respectively, with the powerful Droopys Flare a warm 11-8 favourite ahead of Vhagar at 5-2.

Bluejig Outlaw was the early mover, trimmed from 8-1 to 6-1 third-in with Coral and Ladbrokes.

Shadow Storm is 5-2 joint-favourite with Slingshot Poppy to successfully defend his crown in the Time Nutrition Sprint Trophy that also starts on Sunday.

Richard Rees’s star went unbeaten through the event last year to begin his dominance of the sprinting scene.

Betting

Coral - 7.33: 1 Jims Buddy 7-4, 2 Newtown Champ 8-1, 3 Coras Pearl 7-4, 4 Navys Dolly 9-2, 5 Flitwick Trigger 8-1, 6 Flitwick Benji 8-1.

7.53: 1 Nightingale Crew 8-11, 2 Miami Sapphire 8-1, 3 Joescourtlad 14-1, 4 Topper Conor 8-1, 5 Yahoo Bree 8-1, 6 Uncle Ed 11-4.

8.13: 1 Honey Dazzler 3-1, 2 Tasty Turkish 6-1, 3 Whizzy Dipper 12-1, 4 Don Cici 11-10, 5 Ideal Guest 10-1, 6 Elvis Bay 4-1.

8.53: 1 Always Wrighty 8-1, 2 Bretons Girl 4-1, 3 Yahoo Mareike 13-8, 4 Droopys Putt 6-1, 5 March On Luna 7-2, 6 Rapido Rosin 9-2.

9.13: 1 Full Monty 25-1, 2 Bubbly Amber 5-1, 3 Aayamza Legend 2-5, 4 Crossfield Roger 16-1, 5 Unmistakable 10-1, 6 Underground Jim 5-1.

9.33: 1 Undergroundnicky 7-4, 2 Sioamhas Princess 2-1, 3 Chelms Skint 12-1, 4 Swift Jasper 9-2, 5 Funky Adz 7-2, 6 Zinedine Zedog 16-1.

9.53: 1 Funky Ryan 8-1, 2 Piemans Goalie 5-2, 3 Bacon Burrger 8-1, 4 vacant, 5 Bombay Buck 4-6, 6 Tip Top Nitro 10-1.

10.13: 1 Izzys Tenpin 2-1, 2 Chelms Charmer 9-2, 3 Bacon Frazzles 7-4, 4 Droopys Rhona 8-1, 5 Swift Fly 8-1, 6 Rolo Rosie 6-1.

Hogan out of the Derby

Bubbly Hogan, trained by Tony Dean, was withdrawn (lame) at 3.48 on Wednesday from trap five in the first quarter-final of the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby.

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