Flare to sparkle as she makes her Hove debut

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DROOPYS FLARE is a red-hot favourite for this year’s Coral Regency and can kick off her campaign at Hove tonight with a dominant display at 7.46, live on PGR.

Tonight’s star-studded card at Nevill Road features six Regency qualifiers over 695m followed by six first-round heats of the Coral Sussex Cup.

Sean Parker’s ace, one of the biggest names on show, is expected to sparkle in the final staying race despite lacking a race at the track.

Last seen pulverising a field over 712m at Towcester on Derby final night, the Golden Jacket and St Leger runner-up has an excellent chance of grabbing Category One glory. She can justify likely cramped odds with another powerful display and can assert late.

By contrast, Mike Burton’s speedy and in-form Carrick Scholsey can race into an early lead and make all in the opening heat at 6.06. Chasing a seventh win on the spin, he impressed off the front in a trial stakes last time and more of the same is expected.

Tony Dean’s Bubbly Evie had no answer to the imperious Droopys Rated in the TV Trophy but has performed well on her travels since and gets the nod in heat two at 6.26.

The lightly raced railer, who has produced smart and strong displays over 664m, can power home in the red vest.

Belinda Green’s kennel has been in fine form and her Bonus Bullet can improve for a step up in trip to 695m in heat three at 6.46. She caught the eye when winning over 575m at Romford and shaped as though this step up in distance will suit.

Irish raider Lennies Desire lines up without a look around Hove, but his master trainer Paul Hennessy places his runners well and the Corn Cuchulainn finalist can make short work of the opposition in the fourth eliminator at 7.06.

There is little early speed in the field and his class can take him to the front early on.

Local hope Marshmallow Moon won well in a maiden stayers’ final last time out. An exciting newcomer to the staying ranks for Patrick Browne, she gets the nod in the penultimate heat at 7.26.

The well-bred bitch stayed on strongly in both heat and then decider over course and distance, and the further she goes, the better she looks.

Patrick Janssens sends a talented team to Hove and his Droopys Graph can put down an early marker in the Sussex Cup in the first of the six qualifiers over 515m at 8.06. He will relish the demanding four-bend trip and can take control from halfway.

Two withdrawals from the second heat at 8.26 mean Paul Young’s Gymcrack runner-up Copney Queen should enjoy plenty of racing room early on and can claim the scalps of useful locals Raebella Bullet and Moving On.

The longer run-up will suit and she can slip the field early.

Seamus Cahill is a man to be feared on home soil and his Droopys Invent could be a spot of value from a perfect inside draw in heat three at 8.46.

Strong over the trip, the tight railer can race handily early on before making a decisive move down the far side.

Avarua Zlatan impressed over 500m last time and can strike off the front for Richard Rees in the fourth heat at 9.06.

With only a moderate starter on his inside, he can zip into an early lead and build an unassailable advantage in one of the weaker eliminators.

Jason Heath’s Smokestack Saxon is one of the best drawn runners of the night in trap four at 9.26. Close railer Gingers Layla will likely step inside from three, paving the way for the promising youngster to pace up nicely and assert.

Another value play is the Craig Morris-trained Droopys Assured in the 515m finale at 9.46 against likely odds-on jolly Fabulous Aria.

The Yarmouth tracker has five wins and one second from six career starts. He has shown enough speed to be able to race clear and there could be more to come from him.

His 29.12sec trial over 500m reads well and he can win the all-important battle for the early lead.

Open Check nap

Droopys Invent

8.46 Hove



TV Hot Hounds

Marshmallow Moon

T2 Hove 7.26

1pt win

Droopys Graph

T2 Hove 8.06

1pt win

Droopys Invent

T1 Hove 8.46

1pt win

Droopys Assured

T2 Hove 9.46

1pt win

PRICEWISE: It all adds up each-way for 50-1 Bonus in Regency

BONUS BULLET is one of a few interesting runners stepping up in trip and class for the Coral Regency at Hove and can take the jump up in distance in her stride to go deep in the event, writes Dave Clark.

Quotes as big as 50-1 are enticing after a smart maiden success over 575m Romford last time, with Belinda Green’s scopey stayer shaping as though this extended distance will suit.

Racing over further will give the well-bred bitch an opportunity to lead early and her fine middle speed can prove a potent weapon.

Droopys Flare is a worthy favourite and if at her best will win the competition, but she is plenty short enough.

Another with each-way appeal is Patrick Browne’s Marshmallow Moon who, as a daughter of Antigua Lava, is certainly bred to stay and impressed in a maiden final over course and distance last week.

The lightly raced two-year-old has potential to be useful over even further in time, but for now will prove tough to keep out of the frame.

Bitches do not have a great record in the Coral Sussex Cup, but Paul Young’s Copney Queen is a huge 66-1 best with BoyleSports for the £10,000 prize over 515m, a trip that should suit.

The Gymcrack runner-up is well drawn tonight flanked by vacant boxes in a four-runner qualifier and is yet to realise her full potential with just 12 races under her belt.

Seamus Cahill has won this local event three times in the past and his Droopys Invent, despite being very draw-dependent. has better claims than prices as big as 25-1 suggest.

He races from a perfect inside slot tonight and is fancied to win. With a tiny bit of luck regarding the draws he is good enough to go close in a wide-open renewal.

Recommendations

Bonus Bullet (Regency)

1pt e-w 50-1 Betfair, Power

Marshmallow Moon (Regency)

1pt e-w 50-1 general

Copney Queen (Sussex Cup)

1pt e-w 66-1 BoyleSports

Droopys Invent (Sussex Cup)

1pt e-w 25-1 general

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