Flare shades Evie in Regency semi-final list

DROOPYS FLARE is odds-on to win her Coral Regency semi-final at Hove on Saturday with Coral and Ladbrokes, heading TV Trophy runner-up Bubbly Evie in the market for the 695m qualifier.

Sean Parker’s ante-post jolly routed her rivals by more than 11 lengths last weekend and is 8-11 to secure her place in next week’s decider with a victory in the third of the three semis.

Belinda Green’s recent Coronation Cup third Teddie is a warm order for the opening semi at 11-10, with kennelmate Bombshell Bullet next in at 4-1.

Irish raider Lennies Desire is odds-on at 5-6 for the second semi despite tasting defeat in the opening round in what was his first sight of Nevill Road.

The Coral Sussex Cup semi-finals have also been priced up, with Cahill’s Brighton Belle winner Blackstone Opera heading the market for the opener over 515m at 5-4.

Essex Vase champion and Coronation Cup runner-up Tiffield Tarquin sparkled in the first round and Roy Peckham’s wide runner is 11-10 for the win in the second semi.

The third is more competitive, with Gymcrack runner-up Copney Queen heading the market at 2-1 alongside Bubbly Hogan, a race where Bowmers Buddy will be a non-runner, meaning trap five is vacant.

Betting

Coral/Ladbrokes - Regency heat 1: 1 Newinn Ginger 14-1, 2 Teddie 11-10, 3 Bombshell Bullet 4-1, 4 Burrows Charm 7-1, 5 Fabulous Heka 9-2, 6 Croydon Rory 9-2.

Heat 2: 1 Bella Bullet 8-1, 2 Bonus Bullet 8-1, 3 Chasing Rachel 7-1, 4 Powerhouse Duke 3-1, 5 Swift Jarvis 10-1, 6 Lennies Desire 5-6.

Heat 3: 1 Bubbly Evie 6-5, 2 Droopys Flare 8-11, 3 Unthinkable 25-1, 4 Marshmallow Moon 14-1, 5 vacant, 6 Radical Story 16-1.

Sussex Cup - heat 1: 1 Westwood Shay 9-2, 2 Blackstone Opera 5-4, 3 Droopys Alldeway 3-1, 4 Gingers Layla 12-1, 5 Burrows Fizz 33-1, 6 Moving Force 3-1.

Heat 2: 1 Raebella Bullet 5-1, 2 Droopys Assured 9-1, 3 Droopys Graph 5-2, 4 Avarua Zlatan 9-1, 5 Smokestack Saxon 9-1, 6 Tiffield Tarquin 11-10.

Heat 3: 1 Ower Cracker 10-1, 2 Yougo Freddie 10-1, 3 Droopys Invent 9-2, 4 Copney Queen 2-1, 5 Bubbly Hogan 2-1, 6 Behemoth 4-1.

Henlow Racing liquidated

HENLOW RACING, the limited company registered in the names of Kevin Boothby and his mother June, has gone into liquidation, writes Paul Brown.

At one time it ran the greyhound racing at Suffolk Downs (Mildenhall), Oxford and Towcester, and the abrupt cessation in April by SIS of the contracts it had with the company resulted in the immediate closure of Oxford and Suffolk Downs. The operation at Towcester was by then under the control of Mike Davis.

Richard Brankley, head of SIS greyhound operations, said in the aftermath: “Since contracting with Henlow Racing Ltd, SIS has invested over £50 million into racing through media rights payments to the company and it is ultimately disappointing for all concerned that the partnership has not been sustainable.”

Death of bookmaker Tom Jenkins

TOM JENKINS, one half of the famous John Power booking firm, died on Monday. He was 80.

Along with his twin brother John, who died in 2022, he was one of the most colourful characters in greyhound racing through the 1980s, with the John Power name synonymous with greyhound racing.

The end of Wembley in 1998 saw the closure of the firm’s last pitch at a greyhound track.

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